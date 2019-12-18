Chetpet

Casual Dining
image - Kailash Parbat
Kailash Parbat

Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - The Patiala House
The Patiala House

Looking For Punjabi Food On A Budget? Head To This Restaurant In Chetpet
Chetpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - On The Moo
On The Moo

Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Cafes
image - Pantry D'or
Pantry D'or

Chetpet Peeps! This Popular Chennai Bakery & Café Is Opening Its Third Outlet In Your Hood!
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Rockstone - Icecream Factory
Rockstone - Icecream Factory

Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Indiska Magic
Indiska Magic

Snack On This: Head To This Eatery In Chetpet For Chaat Sizzlers & Lebanese Sweets
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - Desi Klub
Desi Klub

This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - Annalakshmi Restaurant
Annalakshmi Restaurant

#LBBChennai: Annalakshmi Restaurant In Egmore Is Where You Need To Be For Homely Food
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - Dynasty Restaurant - Harrissons Hotel
Dynasty Restaurant - Harrissons Hotel

The Dynasty Lives On - Dynasty Restaurant
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Brown Bread Company
Brown Bread Company

Grab A Post-Workout Snack At This Little Kiosk In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
image - Cream Centre
Cream Centre

Here Are Five Really Delicious Reasons Why You Must Make It To Cream Centre
Nungambakkam
Delivery Services
image - Anglo Aunty's Takeaway
Anglo Aunty's Takeaway

Hit Up Anglo Aunty's Takeaway For Old School Pork Vindaloo And Chicken Cutlets
Nungambakkam
Cafes
image - Crisp Cafe
Crisp Cafe

Brekkie To Dinner, This Nungambakkam Cafe Works For Everything
Nungambakkam
Cafes
image - The Food Project
The Food Project

Visit The Food Project For Toothsome Delicacies & A Great Time
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Bombay Fries
The Bombay Fries

This Cafe In Nungambakkam Is Doing A Whopping 20+ Kinds Of Fries & You Need To Go
Nungambakkam
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery & Cafe
Karachi Bakery & Cafe

Karachi bakery Is Now In Chennai
Nungambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eating Circles
Eating Circles

Neer Dosa & Sabudana Pongal: This Eatery Specialises In Yummy Vegetarian Snacks
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Noodle Theory
The Noodle Theory

D-I-Y Veggie Noodle Bowls & Chunky Brownies At This Wok Bar In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
image - Twisty Tails
Twisty Tails

Dedicate Your Free Time For A Relaxing Pawty At Twisty Tails
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
image - Dahlia
Dahlia

This Iconic Restaurant In Chennai Just Celebrated 25 Years Of Serving Authentic Japanese Food
Nungambakkam
Cafes
image - Little White Kitchen
Little White Kitchen

Check Out This Pinteresty Cafe That Serves Up Street Food With A Twist
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Eskopop
Eskopop

Pune's Eskopop Has Set Up Shop In Chennai And We Couldn't Be Happier!
Kilpauk
Cafes
image - Antari
Antari

Love Buns, Hun? Bite Into The Warmest Mexican Coffee Buns At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
image - Soul Garden Bistro
Soul Garden Bistro

Chennaites, Have You Tried This Goth Burger Yet?
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
image - Kimberly House
Kimberly House

This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sector 99 - Foodbar
Sector 99 - Foodbar

Water Shots Or Vada Pav: Try Chaat With A Twist At This Cafe
Kilpauk
