Chetpet
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chetpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kailash Parbat
Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Patiala House
Looking For Punjabi Food On A Budget? Head To This Restaurant In Chetpet
Chetpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
On The Moo
Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Cafes
Cafes
Pantry D'or
Chetpet Peeps! This Popular Chennai Bakery & Café Is Opening Its Third Outlet In Your Hood!
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Rockstone - Icecream Factory
Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Indiska Magic
Snack On This: Head To This Eatery In Chetpet For Chaat Sizzlers & Lebanese Sweets
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Desi Klub
This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Annalakshmi Restaurant
#LBBChennai: Annalakshmi Restaurant In Egmore Is Where You Need To Be For Homely Food
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dynasty Restaurant - Harrissons Hotel
The Dynasty Lives On - Dynasty Restaurant
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Brown Bread Company
Grab A Post-Workout Snack At This Little Kiosk In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cream Centre
Here Are Five Really Delicious Reasons Why You Must Make It To Cream Centre
Nungambakkam
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Anglo Aunty's Takeaway
Hit Up Anglo Aunty's Takeaway For Old School Pork Vindaloo And Chicken Cutlets
Nungambakkam
Cafes
Cafes
Crisp Cafe
Brekkie To Dinner, This Nungambakkam Cafe Works For Everything
Nungambakkam
Cafes
Cafes
The Food Project
Visit The Food Project For Toothsome Delicacies & A Great Time
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Bombay Fries
This Cafe In Nungambakkam Is Doing A Whopping 20+ Kinds Of Fries & You Need To Go
Nungambakkam
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery & Cafe
Karachi bakery Is Now In Chennai
Nungambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eating Circles
Neer Dosa & Sabudana Pongal: This Eatery Specialises In Yummy Vegetarian Snacks
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Noodle Theory
D-I-Y Veggie Noodle Bowls & Chunky Brownies At This Wok Bar In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fruit Shop On Greams Road
We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Twisty Tails
Dedicate Your Free Time For A Relaxing Pawty At Twisty Tails
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dahlia
This Iconic Restaurant In Chennai Just Celebrated 25 Years Of Serving Authentic Japanese Food
Nungambakkam
Cafes
Cafes
Little White Kitchen
Check Out This Pinteresty Cafe That Serves Up Street Food With A Twist
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Eskopop
Pune's Eskopop Has Set Up Shop In Chennai And We Couldn't Be Happier!
Kilpauk
Cafes
Cafes
Antari
Love Buns, Hun? Bite Into The Warmest Mexican Coffee Buns At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Soul Garden Bistro
Chennaites, Have You Tried This Goth Burger Yet?
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kimberly House
This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sector 99 - Foodbar
Water Shots Or Vada Pav: Try Chaat With A Twist At This Cafe
Kilpauk
