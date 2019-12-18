Choolaimedu

Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen

This Tibetan Joint In Choolaimedu is One Of Chennai's Best Kept Secrets For Its Killer Momos
Choolaimedu
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chettinese

OMG! Get Chicken Biryani, Chicken Lollipop & Goli Soda For Just INR 1 Here!
Choolaimedu
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Maggevala

We Found A Maggi Paradise In Kodambakkam With Over 35 Tasty, Curly Versions
Kodambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Va Pho

Va Pho's Newest Address Serves Up Grilled Versions Of Your Fave Food
Aminjikarai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizza Deli

SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Samskruthi Home Food

Get Your Dose Of Desi Ghee At This Homemade Snacks Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Jojo's Char-Grill Restaurant

This Non-Veg Lovers Paradise Is Perfect For Some Good Fast Food On The Go
Aminjikarai
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Amudham Juice Shop

Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kimberly House

This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Tandoori Chai

This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Cafes
Cafes

The Food Project

Visit The Food Project For Toothsome Delicacies & A Great Time
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

The Bombay Fries

This Cafe In Nungambakkam Is Doing A Whopping 20+ Kinds Of Fries & You Need To Go
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kokkarakko

Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops

Mithai Mandir

Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Desi Klub

This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kailash Parbat

Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Cafes
Cafes

Crisp Cafe

Brekkie To Dinner, This Nungambakkam Cafe Works For Everything
Nungambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

On The Moo

Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Rockstone - Icecream Factory

Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
