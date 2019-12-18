Explore
Choolaimedu
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Choolaimedu
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Street Food
Delivery Services
Sweet Shops
Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen
This Tibetan Joint In Choolaimedu is One Of Chennai's Best Kept Secrets For Its Killer Momos
Choolaimedu
Chettinese
OMG! Get Chicken Biryani, Chicken Lollipop & Goli Soda For Just INR 1 Here!
Choolaimedu
Maggevala
We Found A Maggi Paradise In Kodambakkam With Over 35 Tasty, Curly Versions
Kodambakkam
Va Pho
Va Pho's Newest Address Serves Up Grilled Versions Of Your Fave Food
Aminjikarai
Pizza Deli
SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Samskruthi Home Food
Get Your Dose Of Desi Ghee At This Homemade Snacks Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Jojo's Char-Grill Restaurant
This Non-Veg Lovers Paradise Is Perfect For Some Good Fast Food On The Go
Aminjikarai
Amudham Juice Shop
Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Nungambakkam
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Kimberly House
This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Tandoori Chai
This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
The Food Project
Visit The Food Project For Toothsome Delicacies & A Great Time
Nungambakkam
The Bombay Fries
This Cafe In Nungambakkam Is Doing A Whopping 20+ Kinds Of Fries & You Need To Go
Nungambakkam
Kokkarakko
Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Mithai Mandir
Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Desi Klub
This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Kailash Parbat
Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Crisp Cafe
Brekkie To Dinner, This Nungambakkam Cafe Works For Everything
Nungambakkam
On The Moo
Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Rockstone - Icecream Factory
Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
