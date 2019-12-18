Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Elavur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Elavur
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jewellery Shops
Markets
Markets
Moore Market
Jane Eyre To Grey's Anatomy: Moore Market Is A Bibliophile's Utopia!
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Rhythm
Off The Record: Music Junkies, Get Your Vinyl Fix At This Store in Moore Market
Chennai
Other
Other
Vepery High Road
We Found This Budget Leather Goods Paradise Close To Chennai And You Have To Visit Now
Vepery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dindigul Thalappakatti
You'll Love To Gorge On The Mutton Biryani At Dindigul Thalappakatti In Periyamet
Chennai
Boutiques
Boutiques
Heena Lunawat Studio
Steal The Limelight With Bespoke Outfits From This Designer Label
Vepery
Accessories
Accessories
Sri Kankariyas
From Saree Pins To Dreamy Bangles, Score The Best Indian Accessories From This Store
George Town
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Myraa
Dapper Or Desi! This Store Can Make You Slay Any Look Effortlessly
Vepery
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Vepery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Bombay Kulfi
Tender Coconut, Calcutta Paan & Jelly Belly: Bombay Kulfi Will Keep You Cool All Year
Vepery
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Modern Era
Ladies! Raid This Store To Get Your Hands On Some Of The Choicest Sarees In Chennai
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Jain Baking Solutions
JBS: Your Go-To Source For All Bakery Ingredients, Tools & Cooking Gadgets
Choolai
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Manoj Jewellers
Jewellery Shopping Couldn't Get Easier, Thanks To This Store!
George Town
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Organic Mill
Struggling To Get Back The Baby Soft Skin? This Store In Vepery Seems To Be Your Solution
Vepery
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Kwality Wedding Cards
Hoard Up On Notebooks & Diaries Starting INR 30 Here In Parry’s Corner
George Town
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Panghat Saris
With Sarees And Lehengas, The Ethnic Fashion At This Store Is On Point!
George Town
Other
Other
Mint Street
Treasure Trove Of All Things Budget & Awesome: Here's What We Found At Sowcarpet Starting INR 40
George Town
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Fabloe Fabrics
From Mul Mul To Mughal, We Found Steal-Worthy Fabrics At This Store!
George Town
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kakada Ramprasad
The Ultimate Street Food Bucket List For Every Chennaite. How Many Have You Done?
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
T.Mangharam
Here's Why T Mangharam Continues To Be The Best Fabric Store In Chennai
George Town
Accessories
Accessories
Stylista
With Fancy Baubles And Bags, This Store In Sowcarpet Is Simply Lit!
George Town
Have a great recommendation for
Elavur?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE