Casual Dining
image - New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
Casual Dining

New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - Paradise
Casual Dining

Paradise

You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Naidu Military Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Naidu Military Hotel

This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Wok Box Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

The Wok Box Co.

OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - The Black Pearl
Casual Dining

The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
image - CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Bakeries

CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Madurai Mutton Curry
Casual Dining

Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Annachi Dosa Kadai
Fast Food Restaurants

Annachi Dosa Kadai

Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mad Fries
Fast Food Restaurants

Mad Fries

DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Cafes
image - Hub At ECR
Cafes

Hub At ECR

New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Casual Dining
image - Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Godka By Simran
Casual Dining

Godka By Simran

#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Cafes
image - Kipling Cafe
Cafes

Kipling Cafe

#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Cafes
image - Sitcom
Cafes

Sitcom

Attention Chennaites! This Neelankarai Eatery Is Serving Up Black, Goth Ice Cream
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Shiraz Art Cafe
Casual Dining

Shiraz Art Cafe

Beach, Berry Pulao & Seafood: You Need To Visit Shiraz Art Cafe, Chennai's First Persian Restaurant
Neelankarai
Delivery Services
image - Tiffin Room
Delivery Services

Tiffin Room

Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Casual Dining
image - Baywatch
Casual Dining

Baywatch

We Found The Most Romantic Sea Front Restaurant On ECR And You Have To Take Bae
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Asvah 24
Casual Dining

Asvah 24

Dine By The Beach At This Rooftop Restaurant In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
