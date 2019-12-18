Kattupakkam

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kattupakkam

Cafes
image - J Herb
Cafes

J Herb

Check Out This Heavenly Korean Cafe With A Beautiful Ambience!
Kattupakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Dessi Cuppa
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dessi Cuppa

Full Jar Soda Makes It All The Way From Kerala To Namma Chennai
Porur
Bakeries
image - Sugar Base Studio
Bakeries

Sugar Base Studio

These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Home Bakers
image - Hew & Frost
Home Bakers

Hew & Frost

This Chennai Baker Makes Jaw Dropping Chandelier Cakes To GOT Themed Ones
Porur
