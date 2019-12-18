Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kazhipattur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kazhipattur
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Accessories
Amusement Parks
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Gift Shops
Pet Care
Art Galleries
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Onesta
Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jus Pure
Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores
The Legend Sports
Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Smris
We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Robot
Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Madurai Mutton Curry
This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
Bakeries
CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Black Pearl
Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Cafes
Cafes
The Farm
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mascarpone Cafe
Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Smile Please Studio & Gifts
Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Pet Care
Pet Care
Harley & Me
This Doggy Day Care Comes With An Adorable Pet Cafe For You & Doggo To Go To
Panaiyur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ruffle Trends
Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Godka By Simran
#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Banquet Halls
Banquet Halls
Rina's Venue
Ditch Boring Banquet Halls & Get Married At This Traditional Chettinad House In Injambakkam Instead
Injambakkam
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
13 Degrees North
This Plant Nursery In Injambakkam Has All Kinds Of Exotic Plants To Decorate Your House! Check It Out!
Injambakkam
Cafes
Cafes
Kipling Cafe
#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Arasankazhani Lake
Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Pet Care
Pet Care
Hotel For Dogs
Now Your Doggie Can Check Into His Own Hotel, While You Are Away From Town
Injambakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Have a great recommendation for
Kazhipattur?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE