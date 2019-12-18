Kazhipattur

Casual Dining
image - Onesta
Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Sporting Goods Stores
image - The Legend Sports
The Legend Sports

Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Home Décor Stores
image - Smris
Smris

We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Robot
Robot

Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Madurai Mutton Curry
Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
image - CK’s Cafe & Bakery
CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - The Black Pearl
The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Cafes
image - The Farm
The Farm

Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Mascarpone Cafe
Mascarpone Cafe

Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
Gift Shops
image - Smile Please Studio & Gifts
Smile Please Studio & Gifts

Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Pet Care
image - Harley & Me
Harley & Me

This Doggy Day Care Comes With An Adorable Pet Cafe For You & Doggo To Go To
Panaiyur
Clothing Stores
image - Ruffle Trends
Ruffle Trends

Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
Casual Dining
image - Godka By Simran
Godka By Simran

#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Banquet Halls
image - Rina's Venue
Rina's Venue

Ditch Boring Banquet Halls & Get Married At This Traditional Chettinad House In Injambakkam Instead
Injambakkam
Gardening Stores
image - 13 Degrees North
13 Degrees North

This Plant Nursery In Injambakkam Has All Kinds Of Exotic Plants To Decorate Your House! Check It Out!
Injambakkam
Cafes
image - Kipling Cafe
Kipling Cafe

#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Tourist Attractions
image - Arasankazhani Lake
Arasankazhani Lake

Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Pet Care
image - Hotel For Dogs
Hotel For Dogs

Now Your Doggie Can Check Into His Own Hotel, While You Are Away From Town
Injambakkam
Casual Dining
image - New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
