Kilkattalai

Casual Dining
image - Aasife Biriyani
Casual Dining

Aasife Biriyani

This Popular Biryani Joint Is Generous With Meat In Its Biryanis & Chicken 65
Kilkattalai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Madipakkam
Dessert Parlours
image - Scooped
Dessert Parlours

Scooped

Indulge In A Scoop Of Happiness At This Ice Cream Parlour In Velachery
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Velachery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Dessert Parlours
image - Winterfell
Dessert Parlours

Winterfell

Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Velachery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - New Andhra Meals Hotel
Casual Dining

New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Velachery
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Grand Sweets & Snacks
Fast Food Restaurants

The Grand Sweets & Snacks

Melt-In-Mouth Mysore Paku & Adais: Here's Our Top 5 Picks At Chennai’s Iconic Snack Shop
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Patissez
Casual Dining

Patissez

Get Your Freak On At This Cafe In Phoenix MarketCity Which Serves Yummy Freakshakes!
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Chianti
Casual Dining

Chianti

Italiano Lovers, Have You Been To This Lovely Restaurant Yet?
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
Casual Dining

Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

The Traditional Rajdhani Thali With An Extra Ghee Is What You Need The Most!
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Punjab Grill
Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

Experience The Taste Of Old Delhi At Punjabi Grill
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
image - Cold Stone Creamery
Dessert Parlours

Cold Stone Creamery

Did You Know? Cold Stone Creamery Has Opened A New Outlet In Velachery
Dessert Parlours
image - Haagen Dazs
Dessert Parlours

Haagen Dazs

Eiffel Tower To Gooey Fondue: Scoop Up Insta Worthy Creations At Häagen Dazs
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Mamagoto
Casual Dining

Mamagoto

Wasabi Prawns & Miso Glazed Salmon: This Spunky Asian Place Has A New Pop-Up Menu
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Faruuzi Multi-Cuisine
Casual Dining

Faruuzi Multi-Cuisine

Visit This Restaurant On GST Road For Their Tandoori & Grilled Delicacies
Chromepet
