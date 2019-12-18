Kilpauk

Music & Dance Academies
Spin Dance Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Spin Dance Studio

Shake A Leg At This Dance Studio That Specialses in Jazz Dance Form!
Kilpauk
Music & Dance Academies
The Swingers
Music & Dance Academies

The Swingers

Hip-Hop, Zumba Or Get Moves Like Jagger At This Popular Dance Studio
Kilpauk
Classes & Workshops
Great Goals
Classes & Workshops

Great Goals

For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Shenoy Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Cook Town
Classes & Workshops

Cook Town

Cook Up Your Signature Dishes With These Awesome Cooking Classes
Chetpet
Classes & Workshops
Combat Kinetics
Classes & Workshops

Combat Kinetics

This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Chetpet
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Gaming Zone

Mystery Rooms

Feel The Rush Of A Heroic Escape With Your Squad At This Game Room
Nungambakkam
Classes & Workshops
Taekwondo Art Of Excellence
Classes & Workshops

Taekwondo Art Of Excellence

Focus Your Energy And Train Your Body At This Taekwondo Academy In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gameistry
Gaming Zone

Gameistry

There's A New Board Game Lounge In The City And Here's Why You Must Go!
Egmore
Classes & Workshops
Great Goals
Classes & Workshops

Great Goals

For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
G Sector - Lazer Tag
Gaming Zone

G Sector - Lazer Tag

We Found A Laser Tag Arena In Nungambakkam And You Have To Go With Squad
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Airborne - The Trampoline Park
Gaming Zone

Airborne - The Trampoline Park

Jumping Japang! Here's Why You Should Visit Nungambakkam's Airborne At Least Once
Nungambakkam
Bowling Alleys
Down Under
Bowling Alleys

Down Under

Have Your Tried Your Hand At One Of Chennai's Oldest Bowling Alleys?
Egmore
Gaming Zone
Not A Box
Gaming Zone

Not A Box

#FamilyGoals: Spend Time With Your Kids At This Activity Space In Chennai
Gaming Zone
Freeing India
Gaming Zone

Freeing India

Nuclear Countdown Or Secret Missions: Can You Escape From This Room In 45 Minutes?
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Arknemesis Gaming
Gaming Zone

Arknemesis Gaming

OMG! We've Got The Biggest Gaming Café Right Here In The Heart Of The City
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Soapy Football Arena
Gaming Zone

Soapy Football Arena

Slip, Slide And Get A Kick Out Of Soap Football In Nungambakkam
Classes & Workshops
Mission Academy Of Shooting Sports
Classes & Workshops

Mission Academy Of Shooting Sports

Learn How To Shoot A Rifle At One Of Chennai’s Oldest Shooting Ranges
Anna Nagar
Community Groups
Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation
Community Groups

Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation

Become A Member For INR 200 & Watch World Cinema At This Foundation
T.Nagar
Gaming Zone
Blur
Gaming Zone

Blur

Level Up: Head To This Gaming Cafe Inside Sathyam Cinemas & Compete With Your Squad
Royapettah
Music & Dance Academies
The Swingers
Music & Dance Academies

The Swingers

Hip-Hop, Zumba Or Get Moves Like Jagger At This Popular Dance Studio
Kodambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Pioneer Music Gym
Music & Dance Academies

Pioneer Music Gym

Work Out Your Vocal Chords And Have Fun At This Music Gym
Teynampet
Gaming Zone
Adventure VR Sports
Gaming Zone

Adventure VR Sports

Fish Pedicure At INR 150, Car Race At INR 200, We Bet You Will Leave This Store With A Smile!
Anna Nagar West
