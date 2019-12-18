Explore
Kilpauk
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
The Budapest Bakehouse
First Hungarian Bakehouse Serving Savoury Chimney Cones & More
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
The Bread Bar
Sucker For Fresh Bakes?This Little Bread Bar In Kilpauk Should Be On Your List
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Crinkle & Melts
Binge On Your Fave Comfort Food At This Dessert Parlour In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Twisting Scoops
Peeps! You Can Now Get Turkish Ice Cream With All The Theatrics Right Here In Kilpauk!
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Eskopop
Pune's Eskopop Has Set Up Shop In Chennai And We Couldn't Be Happier!
Kilpauk
Food Courts
SwaadNation
Swaad Nation: To Chase The Taste!
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Guys! Mumbai's Famed Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar Are Now In Chennai And Here's Why Should Visit Them!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
M.A.D House
Treat Yourself To A Pleasantly Crazy Dining Experience At This Bungalow Restaurant In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice Junction
OMG! This Shop In Kilpauk Makes Juices And Shakes With Tender Coconut Water And They Taste Heavenly!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Tall Blonde French
Bangalore's Famed Tall Blonde French Is Now In Chennai & They've Got All Kinds Of French Fry Fetishes!
Kilpauk
Cafes
Little White Kitchen
Check Out This Pinteresty Cafe That Serves Up Street Food With A Twist
Kilpauk
Cafes
Antari
Love Buns, Hun? Bite Into The Warmest Mexican Coffee Buns At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
Soul Garden Bistro
Chennaites, Have You Tried This Goth Burger Yet?
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fusilli Reasons
Quick And Pocket Friendly Italian? Look No Further Than This Cute Eatery In Kilapuk
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
The Noodle Theory
D-I-Y Veggie Noodle Bowls & Chunky Brownies At This Wok Bar In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fruit Shop On Greams Road
We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Eating Circles
Neer Dosa & Sabudana Pongal: This Eatery Specialises In Yummy Vegetarian Snacks
Kilpauk
Cafes
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Sector 99 - Foodbar
Water Shots Or Vada Pav: Try Chaat With A Twist At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Home Bakers
Happy Cakes
Happiness Is Contagious And This Online Home Bakery Is Spreading It With Some Pretty Cakes
Purasawalkam
Cafes
Khopcha Cafe & Lounge
Try Afghan Momo And Pav Bhaji Sizzlers At This New Cafe In Town
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Maggevala
OMG Maggi Maniacs, Get Unlimited Bowls Of Maggi For Just INR 99 At This Joint!
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
Kimberly House
This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Cafes
Pantry D'or
Chetpet Peeps! This Popular Chennai Bakery & Café Is Opening Its Third Outlet In Your Hood!
Chetpet
Cafes
The Hideout Bistro
Breakfast Sliders And Avocado Smash - Pig Out at This Hidden Bistro In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar East
Juice & Milkshake Shops
On The Moo
Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
Rockstone - Icecream Factory
Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
Delivery Services
OCD - Oreo Compulsive Disorder
OMG! This Shenoy Nagar Bakery Takes Our Favourite Oreos And Does Chocolate Magic With Them
Shenoy Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Indiska Magic
Snack On This: Head To This Eatery In Chetpet For Chaat Sizzlers & Lebanese Sweets
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Kailash Parbat
Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Desi Klub
This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Jojo's Char-Grill Restaurant
This Non-Veg Lovers Paradise Is Perfect For Some Good Fast Food On The Go
Aminjikarai
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Anna Nagar East
Casual Dining
The Patiala House
Looking For Punjabi Food On A Budget? Head To This Restaurant In Chetpet
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Episode 23
Want To Play The Game Of Cones? Get Chicken-Stuffed Ones At This Bistro In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar East
Fast Food Restaurants
Idly Man
Add Variety To Your Idly Eating Experience With Idlies From This Restaurant In Purasaiwakkam
Purasawalkam
Dessert Parlours
That Waffle Place!
The Nutella Mini Pancakes & Waffle Sandwiches At This Cute Eatery Are To Die For
Purasawalkam
Dessert Parlours
Shmoozie's Hand-Crafted Ice Creams
Buttered Walnut Candy & Chai Spicecream: Hit Up This Ice Cream Shop In Egmore
Egmore
