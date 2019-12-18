Kilpauk

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kilpauk

Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

First Hungarian Bakehouse Serving Savoury Chimney Cones & More
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Bread Bar
Fast Food Restaurants

The Bread Bar

Sucker For Fresh Bakes?This Little Bread Bar In Kilpauk Should Be On Your List
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Crinkle & Melts
Dessert Parlours

Crinkle & Melts

Binge On Your Fave Comfort Food At This Dessert Parlour In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Twisting Scoops
Dessert Parlours

Twisting Scoops

Peeps! You Can Now Get Turkish Ice Cream With All The Theatrics Right Here In Kilpauk!
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Eskopop
Dessert Parlours

Eskopop

Pune's Eskopop Has Set Up Shop In Chennai And We Couldn't Be Happier!
Kilpauk
Food Courts
image - SwaadNation
Food Courts

SwaadNation

Swaad Nation: To Chase The Taste!
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Dessert Parlours

Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar

Guys! Mumbai's Famed Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar Are Now In Chennai And Here's Why Should Visit Them!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - M.A.D House
Fast Food Restaurants

M.A.D House

Treat Yourself To A Pleasantly Crazy Dining Experience At This Bungalow Restaurant In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Juice Junction
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Juice Junction

OMG! This Shop In Kilpauk Makes Juices And Shakes With Tender Coconut Water And They Taste Heavenly!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tall Blonde French
Fast Food Restaurants

Tall Blonde French

Bangalore's Famed Tall Blonde French Is Now In Chennai & They've Got All Kinds Of French Fry Fetishes!
Kilpauk
Cafes
image - Little White Kitchen
Cafes

Little White Kitchen

Check Out This Pinteresty Cafe That Serves Up Street Food With A Twist
Kilpauk
Cafes
image - Antari
Cafes

Antari

Love Buns, Hun? Bite Into The Warmest Mexican Coffee Buns At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
image - Soul Garden Bistro
Casual Dining

Soul Garden Bistro

Chennaites, Have You Tried This Goth Burger Yet?
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fusilli Reasons
Fast Food Restaurants

Fusilli Reasons

Quick And Pocket Friendly Italian? Look No Further Than This Cute Eatery In Kilapuk
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Noodle Theory
Fast Food Restaurants

The Noodle Theory

D-I-Y Veggie Noodle Bowls & Chunky Brownies At This Wok Bar In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eating Circles
Fast Food Restaurants

Eating Circles

Neer Dosa & Sabudana Pongal: This Eatery Specialises In Yummy Vegetarian Snacks
Kilpauk
Cafes
image - Chai Kings
Cafes

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sector 99 - Foodbar
Fast Food Restaurants

Sector 99 - Foodbar

Water Shots Or Vada Pav: Try Chaat With A Twist At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Home Bakers
image - Happy Cakes
Home Bakers

Happy Cakes

Happiness Is Contagious And This Online Home Bakery Is Spreading It With Some Pretty Cakes
Purasawalkam
Cafes
image - Khopcha Cafe & Lounge
Cafes

Khopcha Cafe & Lounge

Try Afghan Momo And Pav Bhaji Sizzlers At This New Cafe In Town
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maggevala
Fast Food Restaurants

Maggevala

OMG Maggi Maniacs, Get Unlimited Bowls Of Maggi For Just INR 99 At This Joint!
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
image - Kimberly House
Casual Dining

Kimberly House

This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Cafes
image - Pantry D'or
Cafes

Pantry D'or

Chetpet Peeps! This Popular Chennai Bakery & Café Is Opening Its Third Outlet In Your Hood!
Chetpet
Cafes
image - The Hideout Bistro
Cafes

The Hideout Bistro

Breakfast Sliders And Avocado Smash - Pig Out at This Hidden Bistro In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar East
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - On The Moo
Juice & Milkshake Shops

On The Moo

Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Rockstone - Icecream Factory
Dessert Parlours

Rockstone - Icecream Factory

Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
Delivery Services
image - OCD - Oreo Compulsive Disorder
Delivery Services

OCD - Oreo Compulsive Disorder

OMG! This Shenoy Nagar Bakery Takes Our Favourite Oreos And Does Chocolate Magic With Them
Shenoy Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Indiska Magic
Dessert Parlours

Indiska Magic

Snack On This: Head To This Eatery In Chetpet For Chaat Sizzlers & Lebanese Sweets
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - Kailash Parbat
Casual Dining

Kailash Parbat

Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - Desi Klub
Casual Dining

Desi Klub

This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jojo's Char-Grill Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Jojo's Char-Grill Restaurant

This Non-Veg Lovers Paradise Is Perfect For Some Good Fast Food On The Go
Aminjikarai
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Anna Nagar East
Casual Dining
image - The Patiala House
Casual Dining

The Patiala House

Looking For Punjabi Food On A Budget? Head To This Restaurant In Chetpet
Chetpet
Casual Dining
image - Episode 23
Casual Dining

Episode 23

Want To Play The Game Of Cones? Get Chicken-Stuffed Ones At This Bistro In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Idly Man
Fast Food Restaurants

Idly Man

Add Variety To Your Idly Eating Experience With Idlies From This Restaurant In Purasaiwakkam
Purasawalkam
Dessert Parlours
image - That Waffle Place!
Dessert Parlours

That Waffle Place!

The Nutella Mini Pancakes & Waffle Sandwiches At This Cute Eatery Are To Die For
Purasawalkam
Dessert Parlours
image - Shmoozie's Hand-Crafted Ice Creams
Dessert Parlours

Shmoozie's Hand-Crafted Ice Creams

Buttered Walnut Candy & Chai Spicecream: Hit Up This Ice Cream Shop In Egmore
Egmore
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kilpauk?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE