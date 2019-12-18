Kodambakkam

Sweet Shops
Samskruthi Home Food

Get Your Dose Of Desi Ghee At This Homemade Snacks Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Amudham Juice Shop

Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Casual Dining
Kokkarakko

Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Maggevala

We Found A Maggi Paradise In Kodambakkam With Over 35 Tasty, Curly Versions
Kodambakkam
Sweet Shops
Mithai Mandir

Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Fast Food Restaurants
Tandoori Chai

This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Deli

SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Hotel Junior Kuppanna

Here's Why Junior Kuppanna Is Still Legendary When It Comes To Chettinad Cuisine
T.Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Froststicks

Chennai's First Popsicle Shop Is Now Open And We Have All The Fruity & Frosty Details!
Vadapalani
Cafes
Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
T.Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Vadapalani
Home Bakers
The Madras Patissiere

With This Baker, It's All About Art Meeting Cake And It's Spectacular!
Ramakrishnapuram
Casual Dining
Trella - Jaag Hotel

There's A Great Rooftop Bar In Town To Check Out!
T.Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen

This Tibetan Joint In Choolaimedu is One Of Chennai's Best Kept Secrets For Its Killer Momos
Choolaimedu
Casual Dining
Dhaba Diner - Jaag Hotel

This New Dhaba Has A Punjabi Mix To Every Dish On Their Menu!
Casual Dining
Thambi Vilas

40 Kinds Of Paan, Pottikadai Sweets & Chettinadu Fare At This Nostalgia-Inducing T Nagar Restaurant
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
Chettinese

OMG! Get Chicken Biryani, Chicken Lollipop & Goli Soda For Just INR 1 Here!
Choolaimedu
Fast Food Restaurants
Murugan Idli Shop

Coffee, Ghee Podi Idli & Nostalgia: Why Murugan Idli Shop Is And Always Will Be Boss
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
3B's - Buddies, Bar & Barbecue

Holy Flames! This Barbecue Joint Is Serving Alcohol Too, Starting At Just INR 160
T.Nagar
Cafes
D Cafe

We Found This Green Cafe In T-Nagar Which Wins Hands Down For Its Gorgeous Ambience
T.Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque

Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shake It Off

Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
Naachiyaar Kitchen

OMG! Get Biryani Served Out Of A Bamboo At This T Nagar Restaurant
T.Nagar
