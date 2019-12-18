Explore
Kodambakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kodambakkam
Samskruthi Home Food
Get Your Dose Of Desi Ghee At This Homemade Snacks Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Amudham Juice Shop
Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Kokkarakko
Try 63 Dishes As Part Of The Virundhu At This New Restaurant!
Kodambakkam
Maggevala
We Found A Maggi Paradise In Kodambakkam With Over 35 Tasty, Curly Versions
Kodambakkam
Mithai Mandir
Dhokla, Paratha And Ghee: Gorge On All Kinds Of Yum Gujju Food On This One Giant Thali
Vadapalani
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Vadapalani
Tandoori Chai
This Kiosk In Vadapalani Sure Knows How To Put On A Show With Its Tandoori Chai
Vadapalani
Pizza Deli
SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Hotel Junior Kuppanna
Here's Why Junior Kuppanna Is Still Legendary When It Comes To Chettinad Cuisine
T.Nagar
Froststicks
Chennai's First Popsicle Shop Is Now Open And We Have All The Fruity & Frosty Details!
Vadapalani
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
T.Nagar
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Vadapalani
The Madras Patissiere
With This Baker, It's All About Art Meeting Cake And It's Spectacular!
Ramakrishnapuram
Trella - Jaag Hotel
There's A Great Rooftop Bar In Town To Check Out!
T.Nagar
Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen
This Tibetan Joint In Choolaimedu is One Of Chennai's Best Kept Secrets For Its Killer Momos
Choolaimedu
Dhaba Diner - Jaag Hotel
This New Dhaba Has A Punjabi Mix To Every Dish On Their Menu!
Thambi Vilas
40 Kinds Of Paan, Pottikadai Sweets & Chettinadu Fare At This Nostalgia-Inducing T Nagar Restaurant
T.Nagar
Chettinese
OMG! Get Chicken Biryani, Chicken Lollipop & Goli Soda For Just INR 1 Here!
Choolaimedu
Murugan Idli Shop
Coffee, Ghee Podi Idli & Nostalgia: Why Murugan Idli Shop Is And Always Will Be Boss
T.Nagar
3B's - Buddies, Bar & Barbecue
Holy Flames! This Barbecue Joint Is Serving Alcohol Too, Starting At Just INR 160
T.Nagar
D Cafe
We Found This Green Cafe In T-Nagar Which Wins Hands Down For Its Gorgeous Ambience
T.Nagar
BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque
Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
Shake It Off
Shake, Drink, Repeat: That'll Be The Only Thing On Your Mind At This Shake Chain
Ashok Nagar
Naachiyaar Kitchen
OMG! Get Biryani Served Out Of A Bamboo At This T Nagar Restaurant
T.Nagar
