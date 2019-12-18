Korattur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Korattur

Cafes
image - The Bagel Pot
Cafes

The Bagel Pot

This Bagel Cafe In Ambattur Is Empowering The Transgender Community
Ambattur
Libraries
image - Libros Kids Library & Activity Centre
Libraries

Libros Kids Library & Activity Centre

This Home-Run Library For Kids Is Adorable & Has 2K+ Imported Books For Your Tiny Tots To Read
Anna Nagar West
Museums
image - Rail Museum
Museums

Rail Museum

Get On Board This Railway Museum For Under INR 25 & Gawk At Vintage Coaches, Toy Trains & More
Villivakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Gown Street
Clothing Stores

Gown Street

Bring Out The Cinderella In You With Gowns From This Store In Mogappair.
Mogappair East
Clothing Stores
image - Men's Spot
Clothing Stores

Men's Spot

Boys! Get Comfy Casuals At This Store In Indira Nagar
Indira Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - The Perf Ice Candy
Dessert Parlours

The Perf Ice Candy

Relive Your Childhood With These Vegan, Ice Candies!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
image - Fashion Look
Clothing Stores

Fashion Look

From Funky Kidswear To Trendy Saris, Shop For The Whole Fam Here
Anna Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Creative Lumi Lights
Home Décor Stores

Creative Lumi Lights

These Lights Are All You Need To Add That Rustic Touch To Your Casa
Anna Nagar West Extension
Bakeries
image - Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop
Bakeries

Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop

Hmm Tasty! This Store In Mogappair Bakes And Sells Traditional Kerala Snacks
Mogappair
Gaming Zone
image - Moosaaland
Gaming Zone

Moosaaland

This Play Area In Mogappair Will Take Your Little Ones To A Mystical Land Of Fun And Friends
Mogappair East
Casual Dining
image - FoodWalk - Flavours Of Lanka
Casual Dining

FoodWalk - Flavours Of Lanka

Ceylon Tea, Appams & Sambol: Your Search For Authentic Sri Lankan Food Ends Here
Mogappair
Pet Stores
image - Sree Pet Zone
Pet Stores

Sree Pet Zone

Sree Per Zone: A Stop For All Pets & Their Accessories.
Kolathur
Clothing Stores
image - Samviita
Clothing Stores

Samviita

Shop For Designer Sarees And Budget Lehengas At This Mogappair Store
Mogappair East
Clothing Stores
image - A2 Fashion
Clothing Stores

A2 Fashion

Get Awesome Linen Sarees At This Anna Nagar Store
Anna Nagar
Boutiques
image - The Dressmaker
Boutiques

The Dressmaker

This Boutique Is A Haven For Embroidered Ensembles And We Love It!
Anna Nagar West
Street Food
image - Murugesan Anna Samose Wala
Street Food

Murugesan Anna Samose Wala

Have You Eaten These Legendary Samosas From Murugesan Anna Yet?
Anna Nagar West
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Mogappair
Pet Care
image - Pawsy The Pet Club
Pet Care

Pawsy The Pet Club

Bring All Your Furry Friends To This Pet Club In Anna Nagar, Adyar And Porur
Anna Nagar West
Dessert Parlours
image - Bubble Bee
Dessert Parlours

Bubble Bee

This Place Has Got Delicious Waffles & Bubble Tea
Anna Nagar
Food Stores
image - House Of Candy
Food Stores

House Of Candy

Candy Necklaces And Strawberry Belts, This Candy Store Will Bring Out The Child in You
Anna Nagar West
