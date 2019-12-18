Mahalingapuram

Boutiques
Pinky'z Studio

Attention Brides! This Designer Boutique Will Make Your Really Excited About Your Big Day
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizza Deli

SO Cheesy Garlic Bread & Pork Pizza At 2 AM? This Eatery Is All For It!
Nungambakkam
Boutiques
Pleatz Design Studio

Wrap Yourself In A Thousand Pleats With Bridal Wear From This Designer Studio
Nungambakkam
Clothing Stores
Shru's Eternity

This Chennai Brand Can Customise Kalamkari Prints On Cotton, Silk & Any Kind Of Saree
Kodambakkam
Sporting Goods Stores
World Of Table Tennis Store

Smack It! This Specialty Store For Table Tennis In Nungambakkam Is On Point!
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Dhaba Diner - Jaag Hotel

This New Dhaba Has A Punjabi Mix To Every Dish On Their Menu!
Casual Dining
Trella - Jaag Hotel

There's A Great Rooftop Bar In Town To Check Out!
T.Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
K Janaki Handicrafts

Let This Shop Terracotta It’s Way Into Your Home
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Hotel Junior Kuppanna

Here's Why Junior Kuppanna Is Still Legendary When It Comes To Chettinad Cuisine
T.Nagar
Clothing Stores
Anju Shankar

Get On Point With Your Contemporary Desi Look With This Chennai-Based Label!
Nungambakkam
Clothing Stores
Dollars & Pounds

Zara, Ralph Lauren & Nike, All At Factory Prices Can Be Found At This Clothing Store
Nungambakkam
Gyms
Ignite 101 Fitness Studio

This Gym In Nungambakkam Has Everything From Squat Machines To A Rock Climbing Arena
Nungambakkam
Jewellery Shops
Omorfi

Searching For That Unique Piece To Fit? This Fine Jeweller In Nungambakkam Will Turn Your Ideas Into Elegant Pieces
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Thambi Vilas

40 Kinds Of Paan, Pottikadai Sweets & Chettinadu Fare At This Nostalgia-Inducing T Nagar Restaurant
T.Nagar
Boutiques
Shree's Ethnic Wear

We Love Designer Blouses More Now And It's Because Of This Boutique
Nungambakkam
Clothing Stores
Sekar Emporium

Looking For The Right Place For Budget Shopping? We Found Just The One For You
Kodambakkam
Book Stores
Maran Book Centre

Reality Or Fantasy? A Book Lover's Paradise At This Store In Kodambakkam
Kodambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Amudham Juice Shop

Fruit Juice Infused With Tender Coconut Instead Of Water, This Juice Shop Has Whacky Combinations!
Kodambakkam
Clothing Stores
Saumya Kilol Stores

Super Comfy Kurtis And Colourful Potli Bags, Get Them All At This Store
Nungambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Nungambakkam
