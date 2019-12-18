Mannur

Clothing Stores
image - Men's Spot
Men's Spot

Boys! Get Comfy Casuals At This Store In Indira Nagar
Indira Nagar
Pet Stores
image - Sree Pet Zone
Sree Pet Zone

Sree Per Zone: A Stop For All Pets & Their Accessories.
Kolathur
Food Stores
image - Bucolic Natural Products
Bucolic Natural Products

Add To Your Healthy Kitchen With Organic And Natural Snacks From This Store In Kolathur
Kolathur
Salons
image - Essensuals
Essensuals

Time For A Makeover? Up Your Style Game With A Brand New Hairdo From Essensuals
Perambur
Clothing Stores
image - Attidude
Attidude

Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Perambur
Museums
image - Rail Museum
Rail Museum

Get On Board This Railway Museum For Under INR 25 & Gawk At Vintage Coaches, Toy Trains & More
Villivakkam
Parks
image - ICF Park
ICF Park

Off-Beat Beautiful Sunset View Point in Chennai
Ayanavaram
Sports Venues
image - Plusportz
Plusportz

Anna Nagar Has A New Sports Centre And It Is Everything You’ve Ever Wanted!
Anna Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Neeru Kollexions
Neeru Kollexions

Little Divas And Hunks - This Home Store Sells Trendy Kids Clothing Online
Perambur
Dessert Parlours
image - That Waffle Place!
That Waffle Place!

Salted Caramel Or Nutella: Get Waffles At Just INR 80 At This Chain's Newest Outlet
Anna Nagar East
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Anna Nagar
Gyms
image - Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness

With Equipment And Decor On Point, You Won’t Feel Like Skipping Gym Day Here!
Anna Nagar
Meat Shops
image - Fipola
Fipola

Get Salmon Steaks, Marinated Chicken & Other Fresh Proteins Delivered In 90 minutes
Anna Nagar East
Clothing Stores
image - Jullaaha Threads Of Tradition Sarees
Jullaaha Threads Of Tradition Sarees

From Exclusive Kalamkari Sarees To Organic Beauty Products, The Merch At This Boutique Is Simply Lit!
Anna Nagar East
Toy Stores
image - Mera Toy Shop Mera Baby Shop
Mera Toy Shop Mera Baby Shop

From Board Games And Stationery To Dolls And Stuffed Teddies, It’s Raining Toys At This Store
Anna Nagar East
Food Stores
image - Milagro
Milagro

Party Thyme: Buy Seasoning And Herbs Starting INR 99 From This Store
Anna Nagar East
Libraries
image - Libros Kids Library & Activity Centre
Libros Kids Library & Activity Centre

This Home-Run Library For Kids Is Adorable & Has 2K+ Imported Books For Your Tiny Tots To Read
Anna Nagar West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kolapasi Takeaway
Kolapasi Takeaway

This Takeaway Is Winning Hearts And Tummies With Podi Idlis And Transgender Inclusive Kitchen
Anna Nagar East
