Maraimalai Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Maraimalai Nagar
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Jewellery Shops
Accessories
Gaming Zone
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Auditoriums
Erisha Auditorium
This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
Menly
Boys, Transition To Your Manhood With Manly Clothing From This Store In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Bullet No 79
Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhonnai Biryani House
YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Paradise
Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Andhra Annam
Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Mrs. Ramen
Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Bars
Pause Bar & Kitchen
Pause The Weekday Blues At This Retro Pop Bar And Kitchen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Delivery Services
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon
First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Perungudi
Co-Working Spaces
Cowrks
Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Perungudi
Sporting Goods Stores
Ace Sports
Sporties And Players! This Store In Perungudi Is Claiming To Be Your Stop For All Sporty Needs
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
99 Men's Clothing
Boys, We Found A Clothing Store In Velachery To Solve That One Wardrobe Problem Of Yours
Perungudi
Boutiques
Posh Boutique
From Crop-Tops To Gowns, Dress Like A Celeb On A Budget Here
Kottivakkam
Accessories
Bag Mall
Budget Bags? Get All Of Them At This Store In ECR!
Kottivakkam
Furniture Stores
Golden Furniture
Coffee Tables & Dressers Starting INR 3,500 At This Furniture Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Salons
Crops & Curls Unisex Salon
Get Your Crops & Curls At This Salon On ECR, And They Have An Inaugural Offer Too!
Kottivakkam
Gyms
Genesis Fitness
Get A Quick Workout On A Budget At This Gym In ECR
Kottivakkam
