Maraimalai Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Maraimalai Nagar

Auditoriums
image - Erisha Auditorium
Auditoriums

Erisha Auditorium

This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
image - Menly
Clothing Stores

Menly

Boys, Transition To Your Manhood With Manly Clothing From This Store In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bullet No 79
Fast Food Restaurants

Bullet No 79

Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dhonnai Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Dhonnai Biryani House

YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Paradise
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Paradise

Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
image - Tempteys
Dessert Parlours

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Andhra Annam
Fast Food Restaurants

Andhra Annam

Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mrs. Ramen
Fast Food Restaurants

Mrs. Ramen

Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
Fast Food Restaurants

Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai

87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Bars
image - Pause Bar & Kitchen
Bars

Pause Bar & Kitchen

Pause The Weekday Blues At This Retro Pop Bar And Kitchen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Delivery Services
image - Chai Kings
Delivery Services

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon

First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Perungudi
Co-Working Spaces
image - Cowrks
Co-Working Spaces

Cowrks

Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Perungudi
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Ace Sports
Sporting Goods Stores

Ace Sports

Sporties And Players! This Store In Perungudi Is Claiming To Be Your Stop For All Sporty Needs
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
image - 99 Men's Clothing
Clothing Stores

99 Men's Clothing

Boys, We Found A Clothing Store In Velachery To Solve That One Wardrobe Problem Of Yours
Perungudi
Boutiques
image - Posh Boutique
Boutiques

Posh Boutique

From Crop-Tops To Gowns, Dress Like A Celeb On A Budget Here
Kottivakkam
Accessories
image - Bag Mall
Accessories

Bag Mall

Budget Bags? Get All Of Them At This Store In ECR!
Kottivakkam
Furniture Stores
image - Golden Furniture
Furniture Stores

Golden Furniture

Coffee Tables & Dressers Starting INR 3,500 At This Furniture Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Salons
image - Crops & Curls Unisex Salon
Salons

Crops & Curls Unisex Salon

Get Your Crops & Curls At This Salon On ECR, And They Have An Inaugural Offer Too!
Kottivakkam
Gyms
image - Genesis Fitness
Gyms

Genesis Fitness

Get A Quick Workout On A Budget At This Gym In ECR
Kottivakkam
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Maraimalai Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE