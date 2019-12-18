Medavakkam

Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Delivery Services
image - Tiffin Room
Delivery Services

Tiffin Room

Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
Casual Dining

New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - Paradise
Casual Dining

Paradise

You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Madurai Mutton Curry
Casual Dining

Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - The Black Pearl
Casual Dining

The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
image - CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Bakeries

CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Naidu Military Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Naidu Military Hotel

This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Wok Box Co.
Fast Food Restaurants

The Wok Box Co.

OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Aasife Biriyani
Casual Dining

Aasife Biriyani

This Popular Biryani Joint Is Generous With Meat In Its Biryanis & Chicken 65
Kilkattalai
