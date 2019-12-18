Explore
Medavakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Medavakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
The Cascade
For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Tiffin Room
Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Paradise
You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Jus Pure
Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Madurai Mutton Curry
This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
The Black Pearl
Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Naidu Military Hotel
This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
The Wok Box Co.
OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Aasife Biriyani
This Popular Biryani Joint Is Generous With Meat In Its Biryanis & Chicken 65
Kilkattalai
