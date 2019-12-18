Moulivakkam

Home Décor Stores
Alamkrita

Restyle Your Home To Bring Out "You" In It With Home Decor From This Store in Gerugambakkam
Gerugambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dessi Cuppa

Full Jar Soda Makes It All The Way From Kerala To Namma Chennai
Porur
Gyms
Toneez Fitness Centre

Is Fitness Your 2019 Resolution? This Gym Will Help You Achieve Just That!
Kattupakkam
Clothing Stores
Felcy Fashions

Make Your Little Girl Feel Like Cinderella With Dresses From This Shop In Porur
Porur
Pet Care
Cloud No 9 Kennel & Nursing Care

Spot A Sick Pupper On The Road? Give This Rescue & Rehab Clinic A Call & Volunteer Too!
Iyyappanthangal
Bakeries
Sugar Base Studio

These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Co-Working Spaces
One Paramount

Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Porur
Electronics
Mercy Electronics

Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Porur
Co-Working Spaces
Cowrks

Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Porur
Clothing Stores
Lemon Clothing

Men! Make Shopping Quick And Easy With This Clothing Store
Mugalivakkam
Home Bakers
Hew & Frost

This Chennai Baker Makes Jaw Dropping Chandelier Cakes To GOT Themed Ones
Porur
Fast Food Restaurants
California Burrito

Taco Tuesdays, Anyone? Say Hola To This New Mexican Chain Restaurant Now In Chennai
Ramapuram
Clothing Stores
Kids & Queens

Mommies And Babies Day Out At This Apparel Store In Valasaravakkam
Valasaravakkam
Cafes
J Herb

Check Out This Heavenly Korean Cafe With A Beautiful Ambience!
Kattupakkam
Classes & Workshops
Combat Kinetics

This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Valasaravakkam
Event Planners
The6.in

These Peeps Will Help Plan A Specially Curated Experience For Bae Or Someone In Need
Valasaravakkam
Sports Venues
Beat It

Chennaites! Have You Been To This Rooftop Sports Arena Yet?
Thiruverkadu
Casual Dining
New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
Gardening Stores
Vintage Nursery

A Green House, Plants Lined Up, & Organic Chicken Eggs: This Nursery Will Make Your Forget The Bustle Of The City!
Valasaravakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The ThickShake Factory

Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
