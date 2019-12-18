MRC Nagar

Cafes
Cafes

Broken Bridge Cafe

Thayir Sadam Fritters & Paan Lassi With Vodka: This New Restaurant Is For Adventurous Foodies
MRC Nagar
Cafes
Cafes

Fromage

Explore The Journey To A Cheesy Experience Right Here
MRC Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries

Vergheson Bakery

Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Tawa9

Head To This Restaurant In RA Puram For Cocktail Idlis, Schezwan Dosas & Rainbow Cake
R A Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Marmalong

Take Bae On A Date To This Dreamy Restaurant In Adyar
Adyar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Saaral Juice Factory

This Little Shop Serves Refreshing Fruit Juices & More Starting INR 20/-
Adyar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Kalathi Rose Milk Shop

We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Kandyan

Love Authentic Sri Lankan Food? Pop By This Besant Nagar Restaurant
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mami Tiffin Stall

This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Ratna Cafe

A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
Street Food
Street Food

Jannal Kadai

This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
Bakeries
Bakeries

Cake Affairs

Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Atithi Khana

Missing Home? Hog On Homemade Tiffins By This Food Delivery Service In RA Puram
R A Puram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Wok Monk

Try Asian Food With A Twist At This Newly Opened Restaurant By The Beach!
Cafes
Cafes

Flower Power Tea Room

This Gorgeous Tea Room In Besant Nagar Is Giving Us A Taste Of British Elegance
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Superstar Pizza

Thalaivar Fans! Celebrate Rajnikanth's Swag At This Superstar-Themed Pizzeria
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Dindigul Thalappakatti

Relish Some Delicious Authentic Dindigul Biryani At This Place!
Besant Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Roll Over

You'll Love To Gorge On Ice Cream While Enjoying Some Stand-Up Gigs At This Dessert Parlour In R.A.Puram
R A Puram
Street Food
Street Food

Royal Puttu Stall

Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
Food Trucks
Food Trucks

The Tickle Truck

Spicy Buttermilk On A Stick? This Cute Food Truck By The Beach Serves Crazy Popsicles!
Besant Nagar
Street Food
Street Food

Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall

Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
