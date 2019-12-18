Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
MRC Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in MRC Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Street Food
Delivery Services
Sweet Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Broken Bridge Cafe
Thayir Sadam Fritters & Paan Lassi With Vodka: This New Restaurant Is For Adventurous Foodies
MRC Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Fromage
Explore The Journey To A Cheesy Experience Right Here
MRC Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Vergheson Bakery
Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tawa9
Head To This Restaurant In RA Puram For Cocktail Idlis, Schezwan Dosas & Rainbow Cake
R A Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Marmalong
Take Bae On A Date To This Dreamy Restaurant In Adyar
Adyar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Saaral Juice Factory
This Little Shop Serves Refreshing Fruit Juices & More Starting INR 20/-
Adyar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Kalathi Rose Milk Shop
We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Kandyan
Love Authentic Sri Lankan Food? Pop By This Besant Nagar Restaurant
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mami Tiffin Stall
This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ratna Cafe
A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
Street Food
Street Food
Jannal Kadai
This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cake Affairs
Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Atithi Khana
Missing Home? Hog On Homemade Tiffins By This Food Delivery Service In RA Puram
R A Puram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wok Monk
Try Asian Food With A Twist At This Newly Opened Restaurant By The Beach!
Cafes
Cafes
Flower Power Tea Room
This Gorgeous Tea Room In Besant Nagar Is Giving Us A Taste Of British Elegance
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Superstar Pizza
Thalaivar Fans! Celebrate Rajnikanth's Swag At This Superstar-Themed Pizzeria
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dindigul Thalappakatti
Relish Some Delicious Authentic Dindigul Biryani At This Place!
Besant Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Roll Over
You'll Love To Gorge On Ice Cream While Enjoying Some Stand-Up Gigs At This Dessert Parlour In R.A.Puram
R A Puram
Street Food
Street Food
Royal Puttu Stall
Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
The Tickle Truck
Spicy Buttermilk On A Stick? This Cute Food Truck By The Beach Serves Crazy Popsicles!
Besant Nagar
Street Food
Street Food
Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall
Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
Have a great recommendation for
MRC Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE