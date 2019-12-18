Mylapore

image - The Marina
The Marina

Eat To Your Hearts Content At Citi Centre Mall's Food Court Which Has A Rooftop Seating Too!
Mylapore
image - Royal Puttu Stall
Royal Puttu Stall

Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
image - Tulsi Foods
Tulsi Foods

Missing #Gharkakhana? Then Drop By This Place ASAP!
Mylapore
image - Vergheson Bakery
Vergheson Bakery

Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
image - Senthil Softy Zone
Senthil Softy Zone

Have You Hung Out At This Iconic Milkshake Place In Mylapore?
Mylapore
image - Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall
Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall

Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
image - Sri Krishnaarpanam
Sri Krishnaarpanam

Samosas To Thayir Sadam: Get Lunch, Snacks And Dinner Under INR 70 Here
Mylapore
image - 27 Culinary Street
27 Culinary Street

Load Up On 60+ Dishes At This Funky Multi-Cuisine Buffet Joint In Mylapore Starting At INR 699!
Mylapore
image - Ratna Cafe
Ratna Cafe

A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
image - Mami Tiffin Stall
Mami Tiffin Stall

This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
image - Jannal Kadai
Jannal Kadai

This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
image - Cake Affairs
Cake Affairs

Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
image - Kalathi Rose Milk Shop
Kalathi Rose Milk Shop

We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
image - Vrindavan
Vrindavan

Have You Had The Filter Coffee & Chilli Parotta At This Legendary Vegetarian Restaurant?
Mylapore
image - Rayar's Mess
Rayar's Mess

Tuck Into A Full South Indian Breakfast For Less Than INR 100 At This Old Madras Gem
Mylapore
image - Tovo
Tovo

Tovo In Mylapore Lets You DIY Your Burger With Options For Stuffing, Topping & Spice Levels
Mylapore
image - The Brew Room - The Savera Hotel
The Brew Room - The Savera Hotel

For Hipster Coffee, A Whimsical Ambience And Brownies, This Place Is Fantastic
Mylapore
image - Pedreno's
Pedreno's

Grab Your Gang And Head To The Padrino In Mylapore To Try Their Monster 30 Inch Pizzas
Mylapore
image - Zuka
Zuka

Choco Spoon Dipped In Hot Cocoa Or Trendy Rainbow Cake? This Café Is Your Ticket To Cheat Days
Mylapore
image - Idli Factory
Idli Factory

This Takeaway Place Is Turning The Humble Round Idli Into Snazzy Bars With Crazy Podi Toppings
Mylapore
image - English Travern
English Travern

Booze With A View: Drinks Starting At INR 140 At This Small But Snazzy Restobar In Alwarpet
Alwarpet
image - Roll Baby Roll
Roll Baby Roll

Get Rollin' With Dilli Istyle & Butter Chicken Kathi Rolls At This Takeaway Joint
Alwarpet
image - Rice & Curry
Rice & Curry

Get Lunch At This New Budget-Friendly Restaurant On TTK Road For Just INR 59
Alwarpet
image - KVR Navayuga
KVR Navayuga

The Food At This New Andhra Restaurant Will Leave You With Watery Eyes!
Alwarpet
image - Drunken Monkey
Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Alwarpet
image - Oh So Stoned
Oh So Stoned

Have You Tried The Bubble Waffles & Ice-Cream Tacos At This Dessert Parlour On TTK Road?
Alwarpet
image - BFF Chennai
BFF Chennai

Take Your BFF To This New Restaurant With Mouth-Watering Food & Rad Decor!
Alwarpet
image - Winner's Bakery
Winner's Bakery

This Tiny Bakery On CP Ramaswamy Road Is Changing Lives One Cake At A Time
Alwarpet
image - Cafe Xtasi
Cafe Xtasi

YAAAS! Pondi's Favourite Cafe That Offers 2-Feet Pizzas Is Now In Chennai
Alwarpet
image - Tawa9
Tawa9

Head To This Restaurant In RA Puram For Cocktail Idlis, Schezwan Dosas & Rainbow Cake
R A Puram
image - Kolkatta Chat
Kolkatta Chat

Head To This Chaat Shop In Alwarpet For Tasty Pav Bhaji & Fluffy Aloo Parathas Starting At Just INR 40
Alwarpet
image - Malgudi - The Savera
Malgudi - The Savera

Craving Food From 5 South Indian States? You'll Love This Malgudi-Inspired Restaurant!
Mylapore
image - Juice World
Juice World

Sipped On The Mango Juice At One Of Chennai's Most Iconic Juice Shops Yet?
Alwarpet
image - Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls
Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls

Golden Bliss To Falafel Mezze, These Buddha Bowls Are Yum, Healthy & Addictive!
Alwarpet
image - Love Sugar & Dough
Love Sugar & Dough

Adorably-Sized Mini Cupcakes & Gravity-Defying Themed Birthday Bakes At This Alwarpet Bakery
Alwarpet
image - Le Wrap Factorie
Le Wrap Factorie

Drop By This Eatery For Scrumptious Veg & Non-Veg Wraps, Fries & More
Alwarpet
image - Amelie's
Amelie's

Flammkuchen Or Fresh Raspberry Ice Cream? Enjoy The Perfect Date Night At This Pinteresty Restaurant
Alwarpet
image - Chai Kanth
Chai Kanth

This Little Booth Serving More Than 20 Types Of Budget Tea & Snacks Is Tea-riffic!
Alwarpet
image - Pumpkin Tales
Pumpkin Tales

This New Alwarpet Restaurant Serves Big Breakfasts Including 5 Kinds Of Eggs Benedicts
Alwarpet
