Mylapore
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mylapore
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Street Food
Sweet Shops
The Marina
Eat To Your Hearts Content At Citi Centre Mall's Food Court Which Has A Rooftop Seating Too!
Mylapore
Royal Puttu Stall
Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
Tulsi Foods
Missing #Gharkakhana? Then Drop By This Place ASAP!
Mylapore
Vergheson Bakery
Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
Senthil Softy Zone
Have You Hung Out At This Iconic Milkshake Place In Mylapore?
Mylapore
Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall
Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
Sri Krishnaarpanam
Samosas To Thayir Sadam: Get Lunch, Snacks And Dinner Under INR 70 Here
Mylapore
27 Culinary Street
Load Up On 60+ Dishes At This Funky Multi-Cuisine Buffet Joint In Mylapore Starting At INR 699!
Mylapore
Ratna Cafe
A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
Mami Tiffin Stall
This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
Jannal Kadai
This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
Cake Affairs
Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
Kalathi Rose Milk Shop
We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
Vrindavan
Have You Had The Filter Coffee & Chilli Parotta At This Legendary Vegetarian Restaurant?
Mylapore
Rayar's Mess
Tuck Into A Full South Indian Breakfast For Less Than INR 100 At This Old Madras Gem
Mylapore
Tovo
Tovo In Mylapore Lets You DIY Your Burger With Options For Stuffing, Topping & Spice Levels
Mylapore
The Brew Room - The Savera Hotel
For Hipster Coffee, A Whimsical Ambience And Brownies, This Place Is Fantastic
Mylapore
Pedreno's
Grab Your Gang And Head To The Padrino In Mylapore To Try Their Monster 30 Inch Pizzas
Mylapore
Zuka
Choco Spoon Dipped In Hot Cocoa Or Trendy Rainbow Cake? This Café Is Your Ticket To Cheat Days
Mylapore
Idli Factory
This Takeaway Place Is Turning The Humble Round Idli Into Snazzy Bars With Crazy Podi Toppings
Mylapore
English Travern
Booze With A View: Drinks Starting At INR 140 At This Small But Snazzy Restobar In Alwarpet
Alwarpet
Roll Baby Roll
Get Rollin' With Dilli Istyle & Butter Chicken Kathi Rolls At This Takeaway Joint
Alwarpet
Rice & Curry
Get Lunch At This New Budget-Friendly Restaurant On TTK Road For Just INR 59
Alwarpet
KVR Navayuga
The Food At This New Andhra Restaurant Will Leave You With Watery Eyes!
Alwarpet
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Alwarpet
Oh So Stoned
Have You Tried The Bubble Waffles & Ice-Cream Tacos At This Dessert Parlour On TTK Road?
Alwarpet
BFF Chennai
Take Your BFF To This New Restaurant With Mouth-Watering Food & Rad Decor!
Alwarpet
Winner's Bakery
This Tiny Bakery On CP Ramaswamy Road Is Changing Lives One Cake At A Time
Alwarpet
Cafe Xtasi
YAAAS! Pondi's Favourite Cafe That Offers 2-Feet Pizzas Is Now In Chennai
Alwarpet
Tawa9
Head To This Restaurant In RA Puram For Cocktail Idlis, Schezwan Dosas & Rainbow Cake
R A Puram
Kolkatta Chat
Head To This Chaat Shop In Alwarpet For Tasty Pav Bhaji & Fluffy Aloo Parathas Starting At Just INR 40
Alwarpet
Malgudi - The Savera
Craving Food From 5 South Indian States? You'll Love This Malgudi-Inspired Restaurant!
Mylapore
Juice World
Sipped On The Mango Juice At One Of Chennai's Most Iconic Juice Shops Yet?
Alwarpet
Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls
Golden Bliss To Falafel Mezze, These Buddha Bowls Are Yum, Healthy & Addictive!
Alwarpet
Love Sugar & Dough
Adorably-Sized Mini Cupcakes & Gravity-Defying Themed Birthday Bakes At This Alwarpet Bakery
Alwarpet
Le Wrap Factorie
Drop By This Eatery For Scrumptious Veg & Non-Veg Wraps, Fries & More
Alwarpet
Amelie's
Flammkuchen Or Fresh Raspberry Ice Cream? Enjoy The Perfect Date Night At This Pinteresty Restaurant
Alwarpet
Chai Kanth
This Little Booth Serving More Than 20 Types Of Budget Tea & Snacks Is Tea-riffic!
Alwarpet
Pumpkin Tales
This New Alwarpet Restaurant Serves Big Breakfasts Including 5 Kinds Of Eggs Benedicts
Alwarpet
