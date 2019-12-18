Explore
Mylapore
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mylapore
Ecoindian
Organic Millets To Vegan Soaps: This New Store In Mylapore Sells Only Organic, Zero-Waste Products!
Mylapore
Food Stores
Food Stores
Organic Shandy
Buy Organic Fruits & Veggies From Farmers Across Tamil Nadu Right Here In Mylapore
Mylapore
Food Stores
Food Stores
Lakshmi Cool Bar Mani Kadai
We Tried Paneer Soda For The First Time Ever At This Kutti Kadai In Mylapore
Mylapore
Food Stores
Food Stores
Kase
This City-Based Artisan Brand Is Making Gun Powder & Peppercorn Flavoured Cheeses
Abiramapuram
Food Stores
Food Stores
Terra Earthfood
From Red Rice Kai Murukku To Green Peas Sundal, Find Everything Organic At This Store
Alwarpet
Food Stores
Food Stores
Kalpa Kshema
Make The Switch To The Organic A Truly Wholesome One With Merch From This Gopalapuram Store
Gopala Puram
Food Stores
Food Stores
Sai Ram Hot Chips
Munch On These Hot, Budget Bajjis Starting INR 5 At This Iconic Shop
Alwarpet
Food Stores
Food Stores
Vasuwin Organics
From Groceries To Fresh Veggies, Stock On Organic Merch From This Store In Gopalapuram
Gopala Puram
Liquor Stores
Liquor Stores
TASMAC
Planning A House Party This Weekend? Stock Up On Your Fave Alcohol At This Store
Royapettah
Food Stores
Food Stores
Suswaad Sweets & Savouries
Get Paati-Style Sweets And Snacks At This Store
T.Nagar
Food Stores
Food Stores
Farm Fresh Hand Picked Natural Farm Store
Eat Fresh With Organic Farm Foods At This Store In Nungambakkam
Food Stores
Food Stores
ChocoLounge
Chocolate Lovers! We Found A Haven In Chennai For You To Get Your Fav Imported Brands!!
Adyar
Food Stores
Food Stores
Vidhai Organic Store
Talk A Walk Into This Store For All Your Organic Grocery Needs
T.Nagar
Food Stores
Food Stores
Seoul Store
We Found This Hidden Gem Of A Grocery Store Chain That Specialises In All Things Korean
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
No Strings Attached
From Nomosas To Makhani Versions: This New Eatery Does Everything Noodles
Adyar
Food Stores
Food Stores
New Seeds Organic Store
This Organic Grocery Store Is A Boon For Those In Adyar
Adyar
Food Stores
Food Stores
The Earth Story
Smoked Tofu & Cruelty-Free Cosmetics At This Vegan Store In Besant Nagar
Besant Nagar
