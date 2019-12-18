Mylapore

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mylapore

Ecoindian

Organic Millets To Vegan Soaps: This New Store In Mylapore Sells Only Organic, Zero-Waste Products!
Mylapore
Organic Shandy

Buy Organic Fruits & Veggies From Farmers Across Tamil Nadu Right Here In Mylapore
Mylapore
Lakshmi Cool Bar Mani Kadai

We Tried Paneer Soda For The First Time Ever At This Kutti Kadai In Mylapore
Mylapore
Kase

This City-Based Artisan Brand Is Making Gun Powder & Peppercorn Flavoured Cheeses
Abiramapuram
Terra Earthfood

From Red Rice Kai Murukku To Green Peas Sundal, Find Everything Organic At This Store
Alwarpet
Kalpa Kshema

Make The Switch To The Organic A Truly Wholesome One With Merch From This Gopalapuram Store
Gopala Puram
Sai Ram Hot Chips

Munch On These Hot, Budget Bajjis Starting INR 5 At This Iconic Shop
Alwarpet
Vasuwin Organics

From Groceries To Fresh Veggies, Stock On Organic Merch From This Store In Gopalapuram
Gopala Puram
TASMAC

Planning A House Party This Weekend? Stock Up On Your Fave Alcohol At This Store
Royapettah
Suswaad Sweets & Savouries

Get Paati-Style Sweets And Snacks At This Store
T.Nagar
Farm Fresh Hand Picked Natural Farm Store

Eat Fresh With Organic Farm Foods At This Store In Nungambakkam
ChocoLounge

Chocolate Lovers! We Found A Haven In Chennai For You To Get Your Fav Imported Brands!!
Adyar
Vidhai Organic Store

Talk A Walk Into This Store For All Your Organic Grocery Needs
T.Nagar
Seoul Store

We Found This Hidden Gem Of A Grocery Store Chain That Specialises In All Things Korean
Nungambakkam
No Strings Attached

From Nomosas To Makhani Versions: This New Eatery Does Everything Noodles
Adyar
New Seeds Organic Store

This Organic Grocery Store Is A Boon For Those In Adyar
Adyar
The Earth Story

Smoked Tofu & Cruelty-Free Cosmetics At This Vegan Store In Besant Nagar
Besant Nagar
