Mylapore

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mylapore

Tourist Attractions
image - Chennai Lighthouse
Tourist Attractions

Chennai Lighthouse

Here's Why The Lighthouse Continues To Be An Iconic Tourist Spot!
Mylapore
Hotels
image - New Woodlands Hotel
Hotels

New Woodlands Hotel

Have You Had The Filter Coffee & Chilli Parotta At This Legendary Vegetarian Restaurant?
Mylapore
Homestays
image - Red Helen Apartment
Homestays

Red Helen Apartment

OMG! We Found This Amazing Service Apartment Hidden Away In Abhiramapuram!
Abiramapuram
Hostels
image - Red Lollipop Hostel
Hostels

Red Lollipop Hostel

Right In The Centre Of The City, This Hostel Is A Backpacker's Dream At Just INR 499
Mandaveli
Hotels
image - Hanu Reddy Residences
Hotels

Hanu Reddy Residences

Make Friends, Share Travel Tales And Eat Good Food At This Vegan Potluck
Teynampet
Hotels
image - The Raintree
Hotels

The Raintree

Unlimited Stir Fry, Big Brekkie & Rooftop Bar & Pool Make This Business Hotel A Popular Stay Option
Alwarpet
Hostels
image - Zostel Chennai
Hostels

Zostel Chennai

Bunk Beds & A Rooftop Cafe: Stay At This Hostel In Chennai For INR 549 Onwards
Teynampet
Hotels
image - Somerset Greenways Chennai
Hotels

Somerset Greenways Chennai

There’s A Wine + Cheese Bar In Town And They Have A Parmesan Wheel For You
R A Puram
Resorts
image - Niketana
Resorts

Niketana

Experience The Chennai Life Like A Local With This Half-Century Old Heritage Hotel
R A Puram
Hotels
image - Courtyard By Marriott
Hotels

Courtyard By Marriott

Do A Staycation In The Heart Of The City Or Drop By For Brunch At This Hotel
Hotels
image - Taj Connemara
Hotels

Taj Connemara

Have You Been To Chennai's Oldest Hotel Yet?
Triplicane
Homestays
image - Ikhaya Artisanal Boutique House
Homestays

Ikhaya Artisanal Boutique House

Experience Luxury Under A Budget At This Boutique Hotel In The Heart Of The City
Nungambakkam
Tourist Attractions
image - Besant Nagar Beach
Tourist Attractions

Besant Nagar Beach

#LBBChennai: Make Your Way To Besant Nagar Beach To Escape From The Hustle & Bustle Of City Life
Besant Nagar
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Guindy National Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Guindy National Park

Heading To Guindy National Park? Here's All That You Need To Know
Guindy
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Chennai Snake Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Chennai Snake Park

Have You Been To Indian's First Reptile Park Right Here In Chennai Yet?
Guindy
