Nambakkam

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nambakkam

Sports Venues
image - STEP126
Sports Venues

STEP126

Urban Farming To Play Dates, There's A Lot You Can Do At This Space
Sithalapakkam
Delivery Services
image - Tiffin Room
Delivery Services

Tiffin Room

Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Food Stores
image - Uzhavu Organic
Food Stores

Uzhavu Organic

Farm Fresh! Stock Up On Your Grocery With Products From This Store In Medavakkam
Medavakkam
Tourist Attractions
image - Arasankazhani Lake
Tourist Attractions

Arasankazhani Lake

Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Clothing Stores
image - Ruffle Trends
Clothing Stores

Ruffle Trends

Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Book Stores
image - Swasam Bookart
Book Stores

Swasam Bookart

Buy Your Kids Adorably Illustrated Books Starting INR 50 Here
Ponmar
Clothing Stores
image - Iraivi
Clothing Stores

Iraivi

Ladies, Look Like An Angel With Garments From This Showroom In Sembakkam
Sembakkam
Kitchen Supplies
image - Mayan Arts & Potteries
Kitchen Supplies

Mayan Arts & Potteries

Cook In Clay With Crockery From This Shop In Velachery
Gyms
image - Fit Rock Arena
Gyms

Fit Rock Arena

Scale New Heights & Get Your Fitness Fix At This Rock Climbing Gym In Pallinkarai
Pallikaranai
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Toy Stores
image - Woody Toy Store
Toy Stores

Woody Toy Store

Give Your Tiny Tots The Joy Of Games With Eco-friendly Toys From This Store In Pallikaranai
Pallikaranai
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Nambakkam?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE