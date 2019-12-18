Explore
Nandanam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nandanam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nudge Pasta Shop
This Hangout Spot In Nandanam Offers Get Great Pizzas And Pastas
Nandanam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koox - Hotel Novotel
Citylights, Chic Decor And A Snazzy Food Menu, You've Got To Check Out This Rooftop Grill!
Nandanam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Food Exchange - Novotel Chennai
Enjoy Your Dining Experience With A Live Kitchen At This Hotel
Nandanam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hokkaido
From Unagi To Sushi, This Japanese Restaurant Is Namma Chennai’s Best-Kept Secret
Teynampet
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe De Paris
Take Bae To This Pretty Glass House Restaurant For The Perfect Date Night
Teynampet
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Up North - The Raintree
Asli Punjabi Khaana At This Romantic Rooftop Restaurant On Mount Road
Teynampet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bharat Bistro
From Tamil Nadu To Bengal: This Restaurant Has Specials From Different States!
Teynampet
Cafes
Cafes
Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory
Experiment With "That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake" & More At Chennai's Fave Choco-Lab
Teynampet
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Bisous Gourmet
OMG! This Baker Makes 11 Kinds Of Brownies Including Old Monk-Infused Ones For Just INR 100
Teynampet
Cafes
Cafes
Gastronomer By Double Roti
Make The Most of The Rains With 8 Kinds Of Fries And 5 Types Of Maggi At This Eatery
Teynampet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
HuTong
This Chinese Restaurant Is Built On An Aquarium And You Have To Visit
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Frontier Kitchen
Pretty Decor And All The Right Flavours, We Love This T-Nagar Restaurant
T.Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
The Mayflower
Creative Space And A Bohemian Themed Cafe, This Co-Working Space Is Lit
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ciclo Cafe
Cycle Your Way To This Cute Cafe For Some Scrumptious Food
Kotturpuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cappuccino - Crowne Plaza Chennai
Eat Like Dhoni & Bravo: CSK's Favourite Hotel Has A New Menu At Their Coffee Shop
Alwarpet
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Dakshin - Crowne Plaza
The Iconic Dakshin At Crowne Plaza Completes 30 Years And We Cannot Be Happier!
Alwarpet
Cafes
Cafes
Thai Food House
Thai Food House In Alwarpet Comes With Proper Bangkok Vibes & Food, And It's Budget Too
Alwarpet
Cafes
Cafes
Chamiers
Enjoy Some Soothing Jazz Music While You Gorge On French Delicacies At Chamiers Cafe
R A Puram
Cafes
Cafes
The Fat Boy
Enjoy A Big, Fat Meal Of Delicious Wood-Fired Pizzas At This Alwarpet Joint
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nasi Kandar Pelita
Craving For Nasi Goreng And Roti Canai? Head To This Restaurant In Pondy Bazaar
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kailash Parbat
Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Kotturpuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Benjarong
Here's Why Benjarong Is Chennai's Most Iconic Thai Restaurant
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Southern Aromas - The Residency Towers
Relish Flavours From The New Menu At The Residency Towers
T.Nagar
