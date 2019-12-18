Nandanam

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Nandanam

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nudge Pasta Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

Nudge Pasta Shop

This Hangout Spot In Nandanam Offers Get Great Pizzas And Pastas
Nandanam
Casual Dining
image - Koox - Hotel Novotel
Casual Dining

Koox - Hotel Novotel

Citylights, Chic Decor And A Snazzy Food Menu, You've Got To Check Out This Rooftop Grill!
Nandanam
Casual Dining
image - Food Exchange - Novotel Chennai
Casual Dining

Food Exchange - Novotel Chennai

Enjoy Your Dining Experience With A Live Kitchen At This Hotel
Nandanam
Casual Dining
image - Hokkaido
Casual Dining

Hokkaido

From Unagi To Sushi, This Japanese Restaurant Is Namma Chennai’s Best-Kept Secret
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Cafe De Paris
Cafes

Cafe De Paris

Take Bae To This Pretty Glass House Restaurant For The Perfect Date Night
Teynampet
Fine Dining
image - Up North - The Raintree
Fine Dining

Up North - The Raintree

Asli Punjabi Khaana At This Romantic Rooftop Restaurant On Mount Road
Teynampet
Casual Dining
image - Bharat Bistro
Casual Dining

Bharat Bistro

From Tamil Nadu To Bengal: This Restaurant Has Specials From Different States!
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory
Cafes

Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory

Experiment With "That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake" & More At Chennai's Fave Choco-Lab
Teynampet
Delivery Services
image - Bisous Gourmet
Delivery Services

Bisous Gourmet

OMG! This Baker Makes 11 Kinds Of Brownies Including Old Monk-Infused Ones For Just INR 100
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Gastronomer By Double Roti
Cafes

Gastronomer By Double Roti

Make The Most of The Rains With 8 Kinds Of Fries And 5 Types Of Maggi At This Eatery
Teynampet
Casual Dining
image - HuTong
Casual Dining

HuTong

This Chinese Restaurant Is Built On An Aquarium And You Have To Visit
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
image - Frontier Kitchen
Casual Dining

Frontier Kitchen

Pretty Decor And All The Right Flavours, We Love This T-Nagar Restaurant
T.Nagar
Cafes
image - The Mayflower
Cafes

The Mayflower

Creative Space And A Bohemian Themed Cafe, This Co-Working Space Is Lit
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Ciclo Cafe
Casual Dining

Ciclo Cafe

Cycle Your Way To This Cute Cafe For Some Scrumptious Food
Kotturpuram
Casual Dining
image - Cappuccino - Crowne Plaza Chennai
Casual Dining

Cappuccino - Crowne Plaza Chennai

Eat Like Dhoni & Bravo: CSK's Favourite Hotel Has A New Menu At Their Coffee Shop
Alwarpet
Fine Dining
image - Dakshin - Crowne Plaza
Fine Dining

Dakshin - Crowne Plaza

The Iconic Dakshin At Crowne Plaza Completes 30 Years And We Cannot Be Happier!
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - Thai Food House
Cafes

Thai Food House

Thai Food House In Alwarpet Comes With Proper Bangkok Vibes & Food, And It's Budget Too
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - Chamiers
Cafes

Chamiers

Enjoy Some Soothing Jazz Music While You Gorge On French Delicacies At Chamiers Cafe
R A Puram
Cafes
image - The Fat Boy
Cafes

The Fat Boy

Enjoy A Big, Fat Meal Of Delicious Wood-Fired Pizzas At This Alwarpet Joint
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
image - Nasi Kandar Pelita
Casual Dining

Nasi Kandar Pelita

Craving For Nasi Goreng And Roti Canai? Head To This Restaurant In Pondy Bazaar
T.Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Kailash Parbat
Casual Dining

Kailash Parbat

Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Kotturpuram
Casual Dining
image - Benjarong
Casual Dining

Benjarong

Here's Why Benjarong Is Chennai's Most Iconic Thai Restaurant
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
image - Southern Aromas - The Residency Towers
Casual Dining

Southern Aromas - The Residency Towers

Relish Flavours From The New Menu At The Residency Towers
T.Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Nandanam?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE