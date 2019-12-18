Explore
Navallur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Navallur
Coal Barbecues
Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Cafes
Cafes
What The Fork
OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
Street Food
Street Food
OMR Food Street
Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Frozen Bottle
This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Egattur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
27 Culinary Street
Make Your Buffet Time Funky And Quirky At The 27 Culinary Street In OMR
Egattur
Bakeries
Bakeries
Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Strawberry Tart, Anyone? Head To Nicky's Cafe For This Delicacy & More
Egattur
Cafes
Cafes
The Farm
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Robot
Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Onesta
Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mascarpone Cafe
Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
