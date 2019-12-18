Neelankarai

Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Wangs Kitchen

Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Pelican Deck - Sheraton Grand

This Rooftop Restaurant Will Get All Your Sensory Organs Up And Running!
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Asvah 24

Dine By The Beach At This Rooftop Restaurant In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Cafes
Cafes

Sitcom

Attention Chennaites! This Neelankarai Eatery Is Serving Up Black, Goth Ice Cream
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Shiraz Art Cafe

Beach, Berry Pulao & Seafood: You Need To Visit Shiraz Art Cafe, Chennai's First Persian Restaurant
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Baywatch

We Found The Most Romantic Sea Front Restaurant On ECR And You Have To Take Bae
Neelankarai
Cafes
Cafes

Hub At ECR

New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Street Food
Street Food

Prawn Akka Kadai

This Akka's Kadai On ECR Serves Fried Masala Prawns Starting At Just INR 50
Palavakkam
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Street Food
Street Food

Moru Thatha

Mor Thatha In Thiruvanmiyur Has Still Got It! Here's All That You Need To Know
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Bullet No 79

Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Dhonnai Biryani House

YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Andhra Annam

Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Paradise

Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mrs. Ramen

Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai

87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

The Wok Box Co.

OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Food Trucks
Food Trucks

Chaska Food Truck

Yum! This Food Truck Serves Momos & More By The Beach Starting At Just INR 60
Thiruvalluvar Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Naidu Military Hotel

This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Annachi Dosa Kadai

Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mad Fries

DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
