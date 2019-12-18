Explore
Neelankarai
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Neelankarai
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Street Food
Delivery Services
Food Trucks
Sweet Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wangs Kitchen
Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pelican Deck - Sheraton Grand
This Rooftop Restaurant Will Get All Your Sensory Organs Up And Running!
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asvah 24
Dine By The Beach At This Rooftop Restaurant In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Cafes
Cafes
Sitcom
Attention Chennaites! This Neelankarai Eatery Is Serving Up Black, Goth Ice Cream
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shiraz Art Cafe
Beach, Berry Pulao & Seafood: You Need To Visit Shiraz Art Cafe, Chennai's First Persian Restaurant
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Baywatch
We Found The Most Romantic Sea Front Restaurant On ECR And You Have To Take Bae
Neelankarai
Cafes
Cafes
Hub At ECR
New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Street Food
Street Food
Prawn Akka Kadai
This Akka's Kadai On ECR Serves Fried Masala Prawns Starting At Just INR 50
Palavakkam
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Street Food
Street Food
Moru Thatha
Mor Thatha In Thiruvanmiyur Has Still Got It! Here's All That You Need To Know
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bullet No 79
Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhonnai Biryani House
YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Andhra Annam
Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Paradise
Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mrs. Ramen
Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Wok Box Co.
OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Chaska Food Truck
Yum! This Food Truck Serves Momos & More By The Beach Starting At Just INR 60
Thiruvalluvar Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Naidu Military Hotel
This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Annachi Dosa Kadai
Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mad Fries
DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
