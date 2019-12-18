Ottiyambakkam

Tourist Attractions
Arasankazhani Lake

Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Clothing Stores
Ruffle Trends

Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
Sports Venues
STEP126

Urban Farming To Play Dates, There's A Lot You Can Do At This Space
Sithalapakkam
Book Stores
Swasam Bookart

Buy Your Kids Adorably Illustrated Books Starting INR 50 Here
Ponmar
Bath & Body Stores
Krya

From Detergents To Body Care, This Chennai-Based Brand Is All Things Natural And Vegan
Siruseri
Casual Dining
Robot

Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Home Décor Stores
Smris

We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
Sporting Goods Stores
The Legend Sports

Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Cafes
The Farm

Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
Coal Barbecues

Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
Clothing Stores
Princess Store

Ladies, Get Your Fill Of Hot Stuff From This Lingerie Store In Navalur
Navallur
Other
Ottiambakkam

Kayak, Swim & Make Merry At This Hidden Quarry
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Frozen Bottle

This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Cafes
What The Fork

OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
Street Food
OMR Food Street

Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Dessert Parlours
Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Delivery Services
Tiffin Room

Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Accessories
Stylo The Bag Mall

Hoard Up On Bags & Stationery At This Wallet-Friendly Store
Navallur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
