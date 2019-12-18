Explore
Ottiyambakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ottiyambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Clothing Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Book Stores
Home Décor Stores
Arasankazhani Lake
Arasankazhani Lake
Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Ruffle Trends
Ruffle Trends
Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
STEP126
STEP126
Urban Farming To Play Dates, There's A Lot You Can Do At This Space
Sithalapakkam
Swasam Bookart
Swasam Bookart
Buy Your Kids Adorably Illustrated Books Starting INR 50 Here
Ponmar
Krya
Krya
From Detergents To Body Care, This Chennai-Based Brand Is All Things Natural And Vegan
Siruseri
Robot
Robot
Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Smris
Smris
We Found The Perfect Place For All You Traditional Home Décor Junkies Out There! Check It Out!
Semmencherry
The Legend Sports
The Legend Sports
Branded Bats & Rackets To Trophies, Shop For All Sports Gear Here
Semmencherry
Cafes
The Farm
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Onesta
Onesta
Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Coal Barbecues
Coal Barbecues
Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
Princess Store
Princess Store
Ladies, Get Your Fill Of Hot Stuff From This Lingerie Store In Navalur
Navallur
Other
Ottiambakkam
Kayak, Swim & Make Merry At This Hidden Quarry
Frozen Bottle
Frozen Bottle
This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Cafes
What The Fork
OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
OMR Food Street
OMR Food Street
Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Tempteys
Tempteys
Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Tiffin Room
Tiffin Room
Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Accessories
Stylo The Bag Mall
Hoard Up On Bags & Stationery At This Wallet-Friendly Store
Navallur
Jus Pure
Jus Pure
Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
