Department Stores
image - Aysha Hyper Mart
Department Stores

Aysha Hyper Mart

OMR Peeps! Head To This Hyper Mart To Find All Your Daily Needs! (Did That Just Rhyme?)
Padur
Home Décor Stores
image - Crafter's Nest
Home Décor Stores

Crafter's Nest

Decor To Gifting, Crafter's Nest Can Sort Your Party Out With Ease!
Padur
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon

First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Padur
Toy Stores
image - Build A Bear
Toy Stores

Build A Bear

Bring Out The Creativity And The Kid In You, As You Style Your Own Teddy Bear At This Store!
Egattur
Home Décor Stores
image - M Store
Home Décor Stores

M Store

Find Home Decor To Office Supplies And More At Budget Prices In This OMR Store
Egattur
Stationery Stores
image - Day To Day
Stationery Stores

Day To Day

We Found This One Stop Shop For All Your Office And Stationary Needs At OMR
Egattur
Gift Shops
image - Tresor
Gift Shops

Tresor

We Found A Gifting Kiosk In Marina Mall, And Here’s Why You Must Check It Out!
Egattur
Clothing Stores
image - Mas & Sam
Clothing Stores

Mas & Sam

Make A Statement With Bags & Shoes From This Leather Label
Egattur
Cosmetics Stores
image - NewU
Cosmetics Stores

NewU

Exotic To Tried & Tested Indian Brands, This Beauty Store In OMR Has Them All!
Egattur
Electronics
image - Remax
Electronics

Remax

Get Your Gadget Game Strong At This Exciting Store For Great Prices
Egattur
Stationery Stores
image - Smily Kiddos
Stationery Stores

Smily Kiddos

From Quirky Slap Bands To Glitzy Backpacks, This Kids Store Is Lit Af!
Egattur
Accessories
image - Femiga
Accessories

Femiga

Studded Shoes To Cutesy Backpacks, This Accessories Store in #FashionGoals!
Egattur
