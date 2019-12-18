Explore
Panaiyur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Panaiyur
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Kipling Cafe
#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Godka By Simran
Casual Dining
Godka By Simran
#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Mad Fries
Fast Food Restaurants
Mad Fries
DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
Annachi Dosa Kadai
Fast Food Restaurants
Annachi Dosa Kadai
Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Bakeries
Bakeries
CK’s Cafe & Bakery
Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
The Black Pearl
Casual Dining
The Black Pearl
Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Madurai Mutton Curry
This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Mascarpone Cafe
Casual Dining
Mascarpone Cafe
Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
Jus Pure
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jus Pure
Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Paradise
Casual Dining
Paradise
You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Onesta
Casual Dining
Onesta
Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Robot
Casual Dining
Robot
Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Cafes
Cafes
The Farm
Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Naidu Military Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants
Naidu Military Hotel
This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
The Wok Box Co.
Fast Food Restaurants
The Wok Box Co.
OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Cafes
Cafes
Hub At ECR
New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
