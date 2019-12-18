Perambur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Perambur

  • Salons
  • Spas
Salons
image - Essensuals
Salons

Essensuals

Time For A Makeover? Up Your Style Game With A Brand New Hairdo From Essensuals
Perambur
Salons
image - Polish'd
Salons

Polish'd

Turn Your Nails Into Accessories With Nail Art From Polish'd
Kilpauk
Salons
image - Panache Salon & Spa
Salons

Panache Salon & Spa

From Hair Colouring To Foot Reflexology, Get It All Done At This Salon In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar East
Spas
image - Hairbitat Hair Treatment
Spas

Hairbitat Hair Treatment

Pamper Your Tresses With Herbal Hair Treatment From This Hair Spa
Anna Nagar East
Salons
image - Heading Aut Hair Expresso
Salons

Heading Aut Hair Expresso

OMG! Get The Perfect Haircut That Matches Your Personality For Just INR 150 At This New Salon
Kilpauk
Spas
image - Bali Foot Spa
Spas

Bali Foot Spa

O.M.G! There’s A New Foot Spa In Town Its Offering Foot Massages For Just INR 400
Purasawalkam
Salons
image - Abra Cut Abra
Salons

Abra Cut Abra

This New Kids' Salon Will Make You Little Ones Look Dapper!
Anna Nagar
Spas
image - Studio11 Salon & Spa
Spas

Studio11 Salon & Spa

Show Your Tresses Some Good Loving While Staying On A Budget With Offers From This Salon And Spa in Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Salons
image - Fingertips - The Nail Studio
Salons

Fingertips - The Nail Studio

Charm Up Your Nails With Nail Art Services From This Nail Studio in Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Salons
image - Bridal Studio Noor
Salons

Bridal Studio Noor

Feel Like A Princess With These Bridal Couture Artists In Arumbakkam
Arumbakkam
Spas
image - Za Spa
Spas

Za Spa

Unwind At This Spa In Ampa Skywalk Mall
Aminjikarai
