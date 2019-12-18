Periapalayam

99 Men's Clothing

Boys, We Found A Clothing Store In Velachery To Solve That One Wardrobe Problem Of Yours
Perungudi
Pause Bar & Kitchen

Pause The Weekday Blues At This Retro Pop Bar And Kitchen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai

87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Mrs. Ramen

Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Burger Paradise

Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Andhra Annam

Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Cowrks

Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Perungudi
Balloons Unlimited

Where's The Party Tonight? Right Here In This Balloon Special Store In Taramani
Dhonnai Biryani House

YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Tharamani
Bullet No 79

Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Erisha Auditorium

This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Writer's Cafe

We Love This Quaint Cafe So Much That There Is Even An Outlet In Taramani
Tharamani
Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Menly

Boys, Transition To Your Manhood With Manly Clothing From This Store In Perungudi
Perungudi
Furniture Magik

Give Your House A Personality Of Its Own With Furniture From This Store!
Thiruvanmiyur
Sreevee Handmade Jewellery

Get Your Jewel Fix At This Handmade Jewellery Store In Velachery
Velachery
Crockery Store - Chola Enterprises

Looking For Budget Crockery? Try This Secret Store On LB Road
Thiruvanmiyur
Decathlon

First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Perungudi
