Perungudi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Perungudi

Libraries
image - Reader's Cove Library
Libraries

Reader's Cove Library

Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton And JK Rowling - This Library In Perungudi Is A Place For Your Child To Read, Grow And Imagine.
Perungudi
Auditoriums
image - Erisha Auditorium
Auditoriums

Erisha Auditorium

This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Cultural Centres
image - Kalakshetra Foundation
Cultural Centres

Kalakshetra Foundation

Take A Stroll Or Join A Dance Course At This Arts Foundation In Thiruvanmiyur
Thiruvanmiyur
Movie Theatres
image - Prarthana Beach Drive In Theatre
Movie Theatres

Prarthana Beach Drive In Theatre

Movie Under The Night Sky? You Can Do That At This Beachside Drive-In Theatre On ECR
Injambakkam
Libraries
image - The Ilovereadin Library
Libraries

The Ilovereadin Library

Online + IRL Library: Get Books Delivered To Your Doorstep With No Due Dates
Adyar
Art Galleries
image - Sunny Sistems- The Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Sunny Sistems- The Art Gallery

We Found Over A Decade Old Art Gallery In Adyar, And Here's Why You Must Go!
Adyar
Art Galleries
image - Cholamandal Artist's Village
Art Galleries

Cholamandal Artist's Village

This Half Century Old Art Gallery In Injambakkam Showcases Historical Handcrafted Art!
Palavakkam
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Perungudi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE