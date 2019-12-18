Explore
Perungudi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Perungudi
Reader's Cove Library
Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton And JK Rowling - This Library In Perungudi Is A Place For Your Child To Read, Grow And Imagine.
Perungudi
Erisha Auditorium
This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Kalakshetra Foundation
Take A Stroll Or Join A Dance Course At This Arts Foundation In Thiruvanmiyur
Thiruvanmiyur
Prarthana Beach Drive In Theatre
Movie Under The Night Sky? You Can Do That At This Beachside Drive-In Theatre On ECR
Injambakkam
The Ilovereadin Library
Online + IRL Library: Get Books Delivered To Your Doorstep With No Due Dates
Adyar
Sunny Sistems- The Art Gallery
We Found Over A Decade Old Art Gallery In Adyar, And Here's Why You Must Go!
Adyar
Cholamandal Artist's Village
This Half Century Old Art Gallery In Injambakkam Showcases Historical Handcrafted Art!
Palavakkam
