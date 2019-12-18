Explore
Porur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Porur
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Casual Dining
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Restaurants
Sweet Shops
Dessi Cuppa
Full Jar Soda Makes It All The Way From Kerala To Namma Chennai
Porur
Sugar Base Studio
These Home-Baked Pinteresty Macarons Melt In Your Mouth And Will Transport You To France
Porur
Hew & Frost
This Chennai Baker Makes Jaw Dropping Chandelier Cakes To GOT Themed Ones
Porur
New Andhra Meals Hotel
Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
The ThickShake Factory
Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
California Burrito
Taco Tuesdays, Anyone? Say Hola To This New Mexican Chain Restaurant Now In Chennai
Ramapuram
Kati Roll Express
Rolls For The Hungry Souls: This Eatery Serves A Range At Reasonable Prices
Valasaravakkam
Gnanamadura Sweet & Snacks
Give Your Kitchen A Break And Head To This Mess In Valasaravakkam For Unlimited Meals
Valasaravakkam
Aavin Junction
Why Aavin Will Always Be The Best Ice Cream In Namma Chennai
Valasaravakkam
The Table
Sip On Quarter Bottle Milkshakes In Flavours Like Popcorn & Salted Caramel
Maduravoyal
Waf Bites
We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery
K K Nagar
J Herb
Check Out This Heavenly Korean Cafe With A Beautiful Ambience!
Kattupakkam
Good Tummee
Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Stories Library Cafe
Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?
K K Nagar
Pandian hotel
A carnivore's Dream At Hotel Pandian!
Nolambur
The Cascade
For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Mogappair
