Pudupakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pudupakkam
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Boutiques
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Dessert Parlours
Jewellery Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Jucoholic
It’s Raining Jute At This Bag Store In Triplicane
Triplicane
Orange Wok
From Unique Interiors To Delish Pan Asian Food, This Place Cannot Be Missed At All!
Royapettah
Simon Carter
And They Turn One: Simon Carter Launches Quirky Denim And Trendy Jewellery On Their First Birthday!
Royapettah
Starmark
Agatha Christie Or John Grisham: This Chennai Bookstore Has All Our Crime Novel Faves
Royapettah
Barcelos
The Portuguese Just Landed In Chennai At this Cafe!
Royapettah
TASMAC
Planning A House Party This Weekend? Stock Up On Your Fave Alcohol At This Store
Royapettah
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Royapettah
Bobbi Brown
Go Makeup Crazy Just Like Us With This Cosmetic Brand That You Can Buy At Two Malls In Chennai
Royapettah
Escape Cinemas
Enjoy The Do Not Disturb (DND) Cinema Experience At Our Fav Cinema Complex
Royapettah
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Royapettah
Innisfree
Ladies! Innisfree Beauty Is Now Open In EA And We Cannot Be Happier!
Royapettah
Bath & Body Works
Yusss!! Bath & Body Works Has Opened Its First Store In Chennai And Here's What You Can Expect!
Royapettah
Terramart
From Zircon Stone Studded Jhumkas To Pattu Sarees: This Store Is Lit And How!
Royapettah
Luxuria
Get Awesome Cosmetic Options At This Shop In Express Avenue Mall
Royapettah
Thakurdas Choithram
Make Your Own, From Scratch With Fabrics From This Store
Chintadripet
The Hindu Lounge
Browse News, Drink Coffee & Make Friends At This Lounge By The City's Oldest Newspaper
Royapettah
Kefi - Taj Club House
This Gorgeous Mediterranean Theme Spot Is Perfect For A Romantic Date With Bae
Royapettah
Winterfell
Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Royapettah
Kairali Handicrafts
Get A Feel Of Kerala's Art And Heritage At This Handicrafts Store
Anna Salai
Fujifilm's Wonder Photo Shop
#Wonderphotoshopindia : Bring Your Photos To Life At Fujifilm’s One-Of-A-Kind Creative Space!
Royapettah
