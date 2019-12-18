Explore
Purasawalkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Purasawalkam
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Street Food
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Food Courts
Home Bakers
Home Bakers
Happy Cakes
Happiness Is Contagious And This Online Home Bakery Is Spreading It With Some Pretty Cakes
Purasawalkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Idly Man
Add Variety To Your Idly Eating Experience With Idlies From This Restaurant In Purasaiwakkam
Purasawalkam
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
That Waffle Place!
The Nutella Mini Pancakes & Waffle Sandwiches At This Cute Eatery Are To Die For
Purasawalkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Swad - The Fusion Kitchen
Dokhla Bhel To Cheesy Pani Puri: This Food Kiosk From Mumbai is Bending Every Chaat Rule
Vepery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fusilli Reasons
Quick And Pocket Friendly Italian? Look No Further Than This Cute Eatery In Kilapuk
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Maggevala
OMG Maggi Maniacs, Get Unlimited Bowls Of Maggi For Just INR 99 At This Joint!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Vepery
Cafes
Cafes
Khopcha Cafe & Lounge
Try Afghan Momo And Pav Bhaji Sizzlers At This New Cafe In Town
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Bombay Kulfi
Tender Coconut, Calcutta Paan & Jelly Belly: Bombay Kulfi Will Keep You Cool All Year
Vepery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Guys! Mumbai's Famed Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar Are Now In Chennai And Here's Why Should Visit Them!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Bread Bar
Sucker For Fresh Bakes?This Little Bread Bar In Kilpauk Should Be On Your List
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Twisting Scoops
Peeps! You Can Now Get Turkish Ice Cream With All The Theatrics Right Here In Kilpauk!
Kilpauk
Food Courts
Food Courts
SwaadNation
Swaad Nation: To Chase The Taste!
Kilpauk
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Shmoozie's Hand-Crafted Ice Creams
Buttered Walnut Candy & Chai Spicecream: Hit Up This Ice Cream Shop In Egmore
Egmore
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Eskopop
Pune's Eskopop Has Set Up Shop In Chennai And We Couldn't Be Happier!
Kilpauk
Cafes
Cafes
Little White Kitchen
Check Out This Pinteresty Cafe That Serves Up Street Food With A Twist
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eating Circles
Neer Dosa & Sabudana Pongal: This Eatery Specialises In Yummy Vegetarian Snacks
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fruit Shop On Greams Road
We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sector 99 - Foodbar
Water Shots Or Vada Pav: Try Chaat With A Twist At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Budapest Bakehouse
First Hungarian Bakehouse Serving Savoury Chimney Cones & More
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tall Blonde French
Bangalore's Famed Tall Blonde French Is Now In Chennai & They've Got All Kinds Of French Fry Fetishes!
Kilpauk
