Home Bakers
image - Happy Cakes
Home Bakers

Happy Cakes

Happiness Is Contagious And This Online Home Bakery Is Spreading It With Some Pretty Cakes
Purasawalkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Idly Man
Fast Food Restaurants

Idly Man

Add Variety To Your Idly Eating Experience With Idlies From This Restaurant In Purasaiwakkam
Purasawalkam
Dessert Parlours
image - That Waffle Place!
Dessert Parlours

That Waffle Place!

The Nutella Mini Pancakes & Waffle Sandwiches At This Cute Eatery Are To Die For
Purasawalkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Swad - The Fusion Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Swad - The Fusion Kitchen

Dokhla Bhel To Cheesy Pani Puri: This Food Kiosk From Mumbai is Bending Every Chaat Rule
Vepery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fusilli Reasons
Fast Food Restaurants

Fusilli Reasons

Quick And Pocket Friendly Italian? Look No Further Than This Cute Eatery In Kilapuk
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maggevala
Fast Food Restaurants

Maggevala

OMG Maggi Maniacs, Get Unlimited Bowls Of Maggi For Just INR 99 At This Joint!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gangotree
Fast Food Restaurants

Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Vepery
Cafes
image - Khopcha Cafe & Lounge
Cafes

Khopcha Cafe & Lounge

Try Afghan Momo And Pav Bhaji Sizzlers At This New Cafe In Town
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Bombay Kulfi
Dessert Parlours

Bombay Kulfi

Tender Coconut, Calcutta Paan & Jelly Belly: Bombay Kulfi Will Keep You Cool All Year
Vepery
Dessert Parlours
image - Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar
Dessert Parlours

Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar

Guys! Mumbai's Famed Ice Cream Factory & Shahi Durbar Are Now In Chennai And Here's Why Should Visit Them!
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Bread Bar
Fast Food Restaurants

The Bread Bar

Sucker For Fresh Bakes?This Little Bread Bar In Kilpauk Should Be On Your List
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Twisting Scoops
Dessert Parlours

Twisting Scoops

Peeps! You Can Now Get Turkish Ice Cream With All The Theatrics Right Here In Kilpauk!
Kilpauk
Food Courts
image - SwaadNation
Food Courts

SwaadNation

Swaad Nation: To Chase The Taste!
Kilpauk
Cafes
image - Chai Kings
Cafes

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - Shmoozie's Hand-Crafted Ice Creams
Dessert Parlours

Shmoozie's Hand-Crafted Ice Creams

Buttered Walnut Candy & Chai Spicecream: Hit Up This Ice Cream Shop In Egmore
Egmore
Dessert Parlours
image - Eskopop
Dessert Parlours

Eskopop

Pune's Eskopop Has Set Up Shop In Chennai And We Couldn't Be Happier!
Kilpauk
Cafes
image - Little White Kitchen
Cafes

Little White Kitchen

Check Out This Pinteresty Cafe That Serves Up Street Food With A Twist
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eating Circles
Fast Food Restaurants

Eating Circles

Neer Dosa & Sabudana Pongal: This Eatery Specialises In Yummy Vegetarian Snacks
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sector 99 - Foodbar
Fast Food Restaurants

Sector 99 - Foodbar

Water Shots Or Vada Pav: Try Chaat With A Twist At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Dessert Parlours
image - The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

First Hungarian Bakehouse Serving Savoury Chimney Cones & More
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tall Blonde French
Fast Food Restaurants

Tall Blonde French

Bangalore's Famed Tall Blonde French Is Now In Chennai & They've Got All Kinds Of French Fry Fetishes!
Kilpauk
