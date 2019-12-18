Puthagaram

Clothing Stores
Men's Spot

Boys! Get Comfy Casuals At This Store In Indira Nagar
Indira Nagar
Pet Stores
Sree Pet Zone

Sree Per Zone: A Stop For All Pets & Their Accessories.
Kolathur
Cafes
The Bagel Pot

This Bagel Cafe In Ambattur Is Empowering The Transgender Community
Ambattur
Museums
Rail Museum

Get On Board This Railway Museum For Under INR 25 & Gawk At Vintage Coaches, Toy Trains & More
Villivakkam
Libraries
Libros Kids Library & Activity Centre

This Home-Run Library For Kids Is Adorable & Has 2K+ Imported Books For Your Tiny Tots To Read
Anna Nagar West
Dessert Parlours
The Perf Ice Candy

Relive Your Childhood With These Vegan, Ice Candies!
Anna Nagar West
Home Décor Stores
Creative Lumi Lights

These Lights Are All You Need To Add That Rustic Touch To Your Casa
Anna Nagar West Extension
Clothing Stores
Fashion Look

From Funky Kidswear To Trendy Saris, Shop For The Whole Fam Here
Anna Nagar
Clothing Stores
Gown Street

Bring Out The Cinderella In You With Gowns From This Store In Mogappair.
Mogappair East
Clothing Stores
A2 Fashion

Get Awesome Linen Sarees At This Anna Nagar Store
Anna Nagar
Boutiques
The Dressmaker

This Boutique Is A Haven For Embroidered Ensembles And We Love It!
Anna Nagar West
Gyms
SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Anna Nagar
Clothing Stores
Samviita

Shop For Designer Sarees And Budget Lehengas At This Mogappair Store
Mogappair East
Street Food
Murugesan Anna Samose Wala

Have You Eaten These Legendary Samosas From Murugesan Anna Yet?
Anna Nagar West
Bakeries
Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop

Hmm Tasty! This Store In Mogappair Bakes And Sells Traditional Kerala Snacks
Mogappair
Dessert Parlours
That Waffle Place!

Salted Caramel Or Nutella: Get Waffles At Just INR 80 At This Chain's Newest Outlet
Anna Nagar East
Gaming Zone
Moosaaland

This Play Area In Mogappair Will Take Your Little Ones To A Mystical Land Of Fun And Friends
Mogappair East
Casual Dining
FoodWalk - Flavours Of Lanka

Ceylon Tea, Appams & Sambol: Your Search For Authentic Sri Lankan Food Ends Here
Mogappair
Gyms
Anytime Fitness

With Equipment And Decor On Point, You Won’t Feel Like Skipping Gym Day Here!
Anna Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Bubble Bee

This Place Has Got Delicious Waffles & Bubble Tea
Anna Nagar
