R A Puram
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in R A Puram
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Atithi Khana
Missing Home? Hog On Homemade Tiffins By This Food Delivery Service In RA Puram
R A Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mouth Melters
This Cafe Is Best For A Quick Bite On A Budget!
R A Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Food Nirvana
All Sorts Of Global Food On A Budget? Try This Restaurant In Alwarpet
R A Puram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Roll Over
You'll Love To Gorge On Ice Cream While Enjoying Some Stand-Up Gigs At This Dessert Parlour In R.A.Puram
R A Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mezze
Falafel, Shawarma & Pita Pockets At This Mediterranean Cafe In RA Puram
R A Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cream Centre
Here Are Five Really Delicious Reasons Why You Must Make It To Cream Centre
R A Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tawa9
Head To This Restaurant In RA Puram For Cocktail Idlis, Schezwan Dosas & Rainbow Cake
R A Puram
Cafes
Cafes
Chamiers
Enjoy Some Soothing Jazz Music While You Gorge On French Delicacies At Chamiers Cafe
R A Puram
Cafes
Cafes
Broken Bridge Cafe
Thayir Sadam Fritters & Paan Lassi With Vodka: This New Restaurant Is For Adventurous Foodies
MRC Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Fromage
Explore The Journey To A Cheesy Experience Right Here
MRC Nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Vergheson Bakery
Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ratna Cafe
A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Kalathi Rose Milk Shop
We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mami Tiffin Stall
This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
Street Food
Street Food
Jannal Kadai
This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cake Affairs
Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
Street Food
Street Food
Royal Puttu Stall
Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
Street Food
Street Food
Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall
Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Frozen Bottle
This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Senthil Softy Zone
Have You Hung Out At This Iconic Milkshake Place In Mylapore?
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Marmalong
Take Bae On A Date To This Dreamy Restaurant In Adyar
Adyar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Saaral Juice Factory
This Little Shop Serves Refreshing Fruit Juices & More Starting INR 20/-
Adyar
Street Food
Street Food
Frootster
Bored Of Kolkatta Chaat? Hit Up This Stall For That And More For INR 20 Up
Abiramapuram
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Kanth
This Little Booth Serving More Than 20 Types Of Budget Tea & Snacks Is Tea-riffic!
Alwarpet
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Batter
Batter Love: Have You Eaten At This Dessert Shop In Alwarpet Yet?
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Rayar's Mess
Tuck Into A Full South Indian Breakfast For Less Than INR 100 At This Old Madras Gem
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Le Wrap Factorie
Drop By This Eatery For Scrumptious Veg & Non-Veg Wraps, Fries & More
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Love Sugar & Dough
Adorably-Sized Mini Cupcakes & Gravity-Defying Themed Birthday Bakes At This Alwarpet Bakery
Alwarpet
