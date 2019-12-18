R A Puram

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in R A Puram

Delivery Services
image - Atithi Khana
Delivery Services

Atithi Khana

Missing Home? Hog On Homemade Tiffins By This Food Delivery Service In RA Puram
R A Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mouth Melters
Fast Food Restaurants

Mouth Melters

This Cafe Is Best For A Quick Bite On A Budget!
R A Puram
Casual Dining
image - Food Nirvana
Casual Dining

Food Nirvana

All Sorts Of Global Food On A Budget? Try This Restaurant In Alwarpet
R A Puram
Dessert Parlours
image - Roll Over
Dessert Parlours

Roll Over

You'll Love To Gorge On Ice Cream While Enjoying Some Stand-Up Gigs At This Dessert Parlour In R.A.Puram
R A Puram
Casual Dining
image - Mezze
Casual Dining

Mezze

Falafel, Shawarma & Pita Pockets At This Mediterranean Cafe In RA Puram
R A Puram
Casual Dining
image - Cream Centre
Casual Dining

Cream Centre

Here Are Five Really Delicious Reasons Why You Must Make It To Cream Centre
R A Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tawa9
Fast Food Restaurants

Tawa9

Head To This Restaurant In RA Puram For Cocktail Idlis, Schezwan Dosas & Rainbow Cake
R A Puram
Cafes
image - Chamiers
Cafes

Chamiers

Enjoy Some Soothing Jazz Music While You Gorge On French Delicacies At Chamiers Cafe
R A Puram
Cafes
image - Broken Bridge Cafe
Cafes

Broken Bridge Cafe

Thayir Sadam Fritters & Paan Lassi With Vodka: This New Restaurant Is For Adventurous Foodies
MRC Nagar
Cafes
image - Fromage
Cafes

Fromage

Explore The Journey To A Cheesy Experience Right Here
MRC Nagar
Bakeries
image - Vergheson Bakery
Bakeries

Vergheson Bakery

Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
Casual Dining
image - Ratna Cafe
Casual Dining

Ratna Cafe

A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Kalathi Rose Milk Shop
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Kalathi Rose Milk Shop

We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mami Tiffin Stall
Fast Food Restaurants

Mami Tiffin Stall

This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
Street Food
image - Jannal Kadai
Street Food

Jannal Kadai

This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
Bakeries
image - Cake Affairs
Bakeries

Cake Affairs

Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
Street Food
image - Royal Puttu Stall
Street Food

Royal Puttu Stall

Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
Street Food
image - Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall
Street Food

Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall

Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Frozen Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Dessert Parlours
image - Senthil Softy Zone
Dessert Parlours

Senthil Softy Zone

Have You Hung Out At This Iconic Milkshake Place In Mylapore?
Mylapore
Casual Dining
image - Marmalong
Casual Dining

Marmalong

Take Bae On A Date To This Dreamy Restaurant In Adyar
Adyar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Saaral Juice Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Saaral Juice Factory

This Little Shop Serves Refreshing Fruit Juices & More Starting INR 20/-
Adyar
Street Food
image - Frootster
Street Food

Frootster

Bored Of Kolkatta Chaat? Hit Up This Stall For That And More For INR 20 Up
Abiramapuram
Cafes
image - Chai Kanth
Cafes

Chai Kanth

This Little Booth Serving More Than 20 Types Of Budget Tea & Snacks Is Tea-riffic!
Alwarpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Batter
Dessert Parlours

Batter

Batter Love: Have You Eaten At This Dessert Shop In Alwarpet Yet?
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Rayar's Mess
Fast Food Restaurants

Rayar's Mess

Tuck Into A Full South Indian Breakfast For Less Than INR 100 At This Old Madras Gem
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Le Wrap Factorie
Fast Food Restaurants

Le Wrap Factorie

Drop By This Eatery For Scrumptious Veg & Non-Veg Wraps, Fries & More
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Love Sugar & Dough
Fast Food Restaurants

Love Sugar & Dough

Adorably-Sized Mini Cupcakes & Gravity-Defying Themed Birthday Bakes At This Alwarpet Bakery
Alwarpet
