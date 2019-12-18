Ramapuram

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Selviammal Gramiya Unavagam
Fast Food Restaurants

Selviammal Gramiya Unavagam

Drop By This Mess When Craving For Homemade Meals & That Too Pocket Friendly
Ramapuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - California Burrito
Fast Food Restaurants

California Burrito

Taco Tuesdays, Anyone? Say Hola To This New Mexican Chain Restaurant Now In Chennai
Ramapuram
Fine Dining
image - Vasco's - Hilton
Fine Dining

Vasco's - Hilton

Sunday Brunch With A View: Stuff Your Face At One Of Chennai's Best Brunch Spreads
Guindy
Dessert Parlours
image - Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola
Dessert Parlours

Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola

Must-Try: The Ghana Milk Chocolate Mousse With Caramel & Banana Creme At Fabelle Chocolate Boutique
Guindy
Fine Dining
image - Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola
Fine Dining

Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola

Pretty Scrumptious Dishes Directly From The Royal Kitchens Of India!
Guindy
Dessert Parlours
image - Waf Bites
Dessert Parlours

Waf Bites

We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Fine Dining
image - The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt
Fine Dining

The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt

Revamped Bar Menu, Dance Floor, And The Biggest Bar In The City, Flying Elephant Is Killing It!
Guindy
Casual Dining
image - Mamagoto
Casual Dining

Mamagoto

Wasabi Prawns & Miso Glazed Salmon: This Spunky Asian Place Has A New Pop-Up Menu
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
image - Cold Stone Creamery
Dessert Parlours

Cold Stone Creamery

Did You Know? Cold Stone Creamery Has Opened A New Outlet In Velachery
Dessert Parlours
image - Haagen Dazs
Dessert Parlours

Haagen Dazs

Eiffel Tower To Gooey Fondue: Scoop Up Insta Worthy Creations At Häagen Dazs
Velachery
Cafes
image - Pappa Roti
Cafes

Pappa Roti

Buns Out! Papparoti Has Opened In Chennai And We Can't Keep Calm!
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Punjab Grill
Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

Experience The Taste Of Old Delhi At Punjabi Grill
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
Casual Dining

Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

The Traditional Rajdhani Thali With An Extra Ghee Is What You Need The Most!
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Chianti
Casual Dining

Chianti

Italiano Lovers, Have You Been To This Lovely Restaurant Yet?
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Patissez
Casual Dining

Patissez

Get Your Freak On At This Cafe In Phoenix MarketCity Which Serves Yummy Freakshakes!
Velachery
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Good Tummee
Fast Food Restaurants

Good Tummee

Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Cafes
image - Stories Library Cafe
Cafes

Stories Library Cafe

Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?
K K Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kati Roll Express
Fast Food Restaurants

Kati Roll Express

Rolls For The Hungry Souls: This Eatery Serves A Range At Reasonable Prices
Valasaravakkam
Casual Dining
image - New Andhra Meals Hotel
Casual Dining

New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Idlies
Fast Food Restaurants

Idlies

Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Sunset Grill - The Westin
Fine Dining

Sunset Grill - The Westin

Scrumptious Meal, A Sunset, A Pool, and Some Barbeque, This Rooftop Restaurant Is Goa In Chennai!
Velachery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The ThickShake Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The ThickShake Factory

Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
