Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Ramapuram
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ramapuram
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafes
Home Bakers
Bakeries
Sweet Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Selviammal Gramiya Unavagam
Drop By This Mess When Craving For Homemade Meals & That Too Pocket Friendly
Ramapuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
California Burrito
Taco Tuesdays, Anyone? Say Hola To This New Mexican Chain Restaurant Now In Chennai
Ramapuram
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Vasco's - Hilton
Sunday Brunch With A View: Stuff Your Face At One Of Chennai's Best Brunch Spreads
Guindy
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola
Must-Try: The Ghana Milk Chocolate Mousse With Caramel & Banana Creme At Fabelle Chocolate Boutique
Guindy
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola
Pretty Scrumptious Dishes Directly From The Royal Kitchens Of India!
Guindy
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Waf Bites
We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Flying Elephant - Park Hyatt
Revamped Bar Menu, Dance Floor, And The Biggest Bar In The City, Flying Elephant Is Killing It!
Guindy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mamagoto
Wasabi Prawns & Miso Glazed Salmon: This Spunky Asian Place Has A New Pop-Up Menu
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cold Stone Creamery
Did You Know? Cold Stone Creamery Has Opened A New Outlet In Velachery
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Haagen Dazs
Eiffel Tower To Gooey Fondue: Scoop Up Insta Worthy Creations At Häagen Dazs
Velachery
Cafes
Cafes
Pappa Roti
Buns Out! Papparoti Has Opened In Chennai And We Can't Keep Calm!
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjab Grill
Experience The Taste Of Old Delhi At Punjabi Grill
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
The Traditional Rajdhani Thali With An Extra Ghee Is What You Need The Most!
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chianti
Italiano Lovers, Have You Been To This Lovely Restaurant Yet?
Velachery
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Patissez
Get Your Freak On At This Cafe In Phoenix MarketCity Which Serves Yummy Freakshakes!
Velachery
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Good Tummee
Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Stories Library Cafe
Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?
K K Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kati Roll Express
Rolls For The Hungry Souls: This Eatery Serves A Range At Reasonable Prices
Valasaravakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Andhra Meals Hotel
Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Valasaravakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Idlies
Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Sunset Grill - The Westin
Scrumptious Meal, A Sunset, A Pool, and Some Barbeque, This Rooftop Restaurant Is Goa In Chennai!
Velachery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The ThickShake Factory
Shake It Off: Make Your Own Creamy, Thickshakes With Chocolate Bars & Whipped Cream Here
Valasaravakkam
Have a great recommendation for
Ramapuram?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE