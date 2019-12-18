Royapettah

Music & Dance Academies
image - PMA School Of Music
Music & Dance Academies

PMA School Of Music

Discover Your Gift For Music At This School In Royapettah
Royapettah
Gaming Zone
image - Blur
Gaming Zone

Blur

Level Up: Head To This Gaming Cafe Inside Sathyam Cinemas & Compete With Your Squad
Royapettah
Classes & Workshops
image - The Art Room
Classes & Workshops

The Art Room

Calligraphy Workshops & Studio On Rent: Make Masterpieces At This Art Space
Mylapore
Gaming Zone
image - Fun City
Gaming Zone

Fun City

Take Your Kids And Head To This Place In Chennai Citi Centre Mall For Some Uber Fun Times!
Mylapore
Classes & Workshops
image - Children's Land
Classes & Workshops

Children's Land

This Activity Space For Kids Offers Everything From Tuition Classes To Gymnastics
Alwarpet
Gaming Zone
image - Soapy Football Arena
Gaming Zone

Soapy Football Arena

Slip, Slide And Get A Kick Out Of Soap Football In Nungambakkam
Bowling Alleys
image - Down Under
Bowling Alleys

Down Under

Have Your Tried Your Hand At One Of Chennai's Oldest Bowling Alleys?
Egmore
Classes & Workshops
image - Four Pillar Fight Academy
Classes & Workshops

Four Pillar Fight Academy

Learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu And Mixed Martial Arts At This Awesome Place!
Teynampet
Gaming Zone
image - Arknemesis Gaming
Gaming Zone

Arknemesis Gaming

OMG! We've Got The Biggest Gaming Café Right Here In The Heart Of The City
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
image - Freeing India
Gaming Zone

Freeing India

Nuclear Countdown Or Secret Missions: Can You Escape From This Room In 45 Minutes?
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
image - Not A Box
Gaming Zone

Not A Box

#FamilyGoals: Spend Time With Your Kids At This Activity Space In Chennai
Gaming Zone
image - Airborne - The Trampoline Park
Gaming Zone

Airborne - The Trampoline Park

Jumping Japang! Here's Why You Should Visit Nungambakkam's Airborne At Least Once
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
image - Gameistry
Gaming Zone

Gameistry

There's A New Board Game Lounge In The City And Here's Why You Must Go!
Egmore
Community Groups
image - Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation
Community Groups

Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation

Become A Member For INR 200 & Watch World Cinema At This Foundation
T.Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
image - Pioneer Music Gym
Music & Dance Academies

Pioneer Music Gym

Work Out Your Vocal Chords And Have Fun At This Music Gym
Teynampet
Gaming Zone
image - G Sector - Lazer Tag
Gaming Zone

G Sector - Lazer Tag

We Found A Laser Tag Arena In Nungambakkam And You Have To Go With Squad
Nungambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
image - High On Dance
Music & Dance Academies

High On Dance

Hiphop & Cha Cha To Zumba & Kuthu: Get High On Dance At This Studio
Teynampet
Classes & Workshops
image - Taekwondo Art Of Excellence
Classes & Workshops

Taekwondo Art Of Excellence

Focus Your Energy And Train Your Body At This Taekwondo Academy In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
image - Danzza Institute Of Modern Dance
Music & Dance Academies

Danzza Institute Of Modern Dance

Chennaites! You Can Now Learn To Chassé, Leap, Point And Tap In Style With This Dance School!
Alwarpet
Gaming Zone
image - Mystery Rooms
Gaming Zone

Mystery Rooms

Feel The Rush Of A Heroic Escape With Your Squad At This Game Room
Nungambakkam
Classes & Workshops
image - Curioplay
Classes & Workshops

Curioplay

Midnight Music And All-Things-Fun: There’s A New Think Tank In Town And We Have All The Deets
Alwarpet
Classes & Workshops
image - Great Goals
Classes & Workshops

Great Goals

For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Nungambakkam
