Royapettah
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Royapettah
Classes & Workshops
Gaming Zone
Music & Dance Academies
Bowling Alleys
Community Groups
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
PMA School Of Music
Discover Your Gift For Music At This School In Royapettah
Royapettah
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Blur
Level Up: Head To This Gaming Cafe Inside Sathyam Cinemas & Compete With Your Squad
Royapettah
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
The Art Room
Calligraphy Workshops & Studio On Rent: Make Masterpieces At This Art Space
Mylapore
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Fun City
Take Your Kids And Head To This Place In Chennai Citi Centre Mall For Some Uber Fun Times!
Mylapore
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Children's Land
This Activity Space For Kids Offers Everything From Tuition Classes To Gymnastics
Alwarpet
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Soapy Football Arena
Slip, Slide And Get A Kick Out Of Soap Football In Nungambakkam
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Down Under
Have Your Tried Your Hand At One Of Chennai's Oldest Bowling Alleys?
Egmore
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Four Pillar Fight Academy
Learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu And Mixed Martial Arts At This Awesome Place!
Teynampet
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Arknemesis Gaming
OMG! We've Got The Biggest Gaming Café Right Here In The Heart Of The City
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Freeing India
Nuclear Countdown Or Secret Missions: Can You Escape From This Room In 45 Minutes?
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Not A Box
#FamilyGoals: Spend Time With Your Kids At This Activity Space In Chennai
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Airborne - The Trampoline Park
Jumping Japang! Here's Why You Should Visit Nungambakkam's Airborne At Least Once
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Gameistry
There's A New Board Game Lounge In The City And Here's Why You Must Go!
Egmore
Community Groups
Community Groups
Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation
Become A Member For INR 200 & Watch World Cinema At This Foundation
T.Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Pioneer Music Gym
Work Out Your Vocal Chords And Have Fun At This Music Gym
Teynampet
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
G Sector - Lazer Tag
We Found A Laser Tag Arena In Nungambakkam And You Have To Go With Squad
Nungambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
High On Dance
Hiphop & Cha Cha To Zumba & Kuthu: Get High On Dance At This Studio
Teynampet
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Taekwondo Art Of Excellence
Focus Your Energy And Train Your Body At This Taekwondo Academy In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Danzza Institute Of Modern Dance
Chennaites! You Can Now Learn To Chassé, Leap, Point And Tap In Style With This Dance School!
Alwarpet
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Feel The Rush Of A Heroic Escape With Your Squad At This Game Room
Nungambakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Curioplay
Midnight Music And All-Things-Fun: There’s A New Think Tank In Town And We Have All The Deets
Alwarpet
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Great Goals
For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Nungambakkam
