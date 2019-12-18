Royapettah

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Royapettah

Gyms
image - Fit' N Flex
Gyms

Fit' N Flex

Loose The Flab And Get Fit With This Gym In Royapettah
Royapettah
Yoga Studios
image - Sarva
Yoga Studios

Sarva

Acro To Hot Yoga: This One-Of-A-Kind Yoga Chain Teaches A Whopping 25 Kinds
Gyms
image - FitKits Gym
Gyms

FitKits Gym

FitKits In Gopalapuram Wants You To Get Fit With Beach Workouts, Bootcamps And Yoga
Gopala Puram
Gyms
image - The Little Gym
Gyms

The Little Gym

This Gym For Tiny Tots, In Alwarpet, Will Keep Your Kids Coming Back For More!
Alwarpet
Gyms
image - The Pilates Studio
Gyms

The Pilates Studio

Chennaites! Have You Been To This Swanky Pilates Studio In KNK
Nungambakkam
Yoga Studios
image - Diva Yoga Studio
Yoga Studios

Diva Yoga Studio

Get In Touch With Your Inner Diva At This One-Of-A-Kind-Yoga Studio In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Gyms
image - Veins Fitness Studio
Gyms

Veins Fitness Studio

Too Broke To Workout? This Gym In Nungambakkam Is Charging As Low As 9K
Nungambakkam
Gyms
image - 10 Fitness Laboratory
Gyms

10 Fitness Laboratory

No Days Off: Get Fit With Dance, Pilates, Aerobics, & Workouts At This Gym
Mylapore
Sports Venues
image - Game On
Sports Venues

Game On

Play Footy & Cricket With A View At This Sky-High Sports Hub In Egmore
Sports Venues
image - Whistle - Urban Sports Hub
Sports Venues

Whistle - Urban Sports Hub

Head To This Sports Hub In Nungambakkam To Play Futsal, Badminton & More!
Nungambakkam
Gyms
image - The Quad
Gyms

The Quad

Whether You're 5 or 55, This Place Has Functional Fitness Routines For Amateurs & Veterans
Teynampet
Sports Venues
image - Utopia World
Sports Venues

Utopia World

This Activity Center For Kids (& Parents) Has A Movie Room, Climbing Wall & More
Abiramapuram
Sports Venues
image - FitNest
Sports Venues

FitNest

OMG, We Found A Brand New 24/7 Indoor Badminton Wooden Court Right Here In Alwarpet!
Alwarpet
Yoga Studios
image - Ubiquitous Yoga
Yoga Studios

Ubiquitous Yoga

Flex Like A Boss And Live The Zen Life With Holistic Yoga Classes At This Studio
Nungambakkam
Sports Venues
image - Cues & You
Sports Venues

Cues & You

Grab Your Gang And Play Snooker, Pool, & Billiards Or Get Coached By This Super Cool 68-Year-Old Champion
Alwarpet
Gyms
image - The Formula
Gyms

The Formula

This Lifestyle Clinic Is All About Dedicated Nutrition Support & Functional Fitness
Alwarpet
Gyms
image - Flow State Performance
Gyms

Flow State Performance

This Gym In Alwarpet Runs On The Power Of One Man Army Who Designs Every Fitness Routine
Alwarpet
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
T.Nagar
Gyms
image - C3 Fitness Science
Gyms

C3 Fitness Science

Nail Those Fitness Goals With This Fitness Studio In Purusawakkam
Purasawalkam
Yoga Studios
image - Zorba - A Renaissance Studio
Yoga Studios

Zorba - A Renaissance Studio

Acro To Hot Yoga: This One-Of-A-Kind Yoga Chain Teaches A Whopping 25 Kinds
Chetpet
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Nandanam
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Royapettah?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE