Royapettah

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Royapettah

Casual Dining
Orange Wok
Casual Dining

Orange Wok

From Unique Interiors To Delish Pan Asian Food, This Place Cannot Be Missed At All!
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Royapettah
Bakeries
Ecstasy
Bakeries

Ecstasy

Craving For Some Blueberry Cheesecake?
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Barcelos
Casual Dining

Barcelos

The Portuguese Just Landed In Chennai At this Cafe!
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
Fast Food Restaurants

Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Royapettah
Cafes
The Hindu Lounge
Cafes

The Hindu Lounge

Browse News, Drink Coffee & Make Friends At This Lounge By The City's Oldest Newspaper
Royapettah
Casual Dining
ID - Sathyam Cinema
Casual Dining

ID - Sathyam Cinema

Customise Your Dosas & More At This Popular South Indian Joint Now at Bessy!
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
Winterfell
Dessert Parlours

Winterfell

Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
Brownie Heaven
Dessert Parlours

Brownie Heaven

OMG! This Dessert Parlour In Royapettah Serves All Things Brownies Including 24 Types
Royapettah
Fine Dining
Kefi - Taj Club House
Fine Dining

Kefi - Taj Club House

This Gorgeous Mediterranean Theme Spot Is Perfect For A Romantic Date With Bae
Royapettah
Cafes
Wild Garden Cafe - Amethyst
Cafes

Wild Garden Cafe - Amethyst

From A Charming Café To A Swanky Boutique, Here's Why Amethyst Will Always Be A Favourite
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Ponnusamy Hotel
Casual Dining

Ponnusamy Hotel

Baahubali Thali: This 32-Inch Thali Meal Has 50+ Dishes And Can Feed 4 Adults!
Royapettah
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lassi Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Lassi Factory

Lassi, Juices & Snacks, Get High On Lassi Here
Alwarpet
Cafes
Writer's Cafe
Cafes

Writer's Cafe

Work For As Long As You Want And Tuck Into Coffee-Flavoured French Toast At The Writer’s Cafe
Gopala Puram
Casual Dining
27 Culinary Street
Casual Dining

27 Culinary Street

Load Up On 60+ Dishes At This Funky Multi-Cuisine Buffet Joint In Mylapore Starting At INR 699!
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Vrindavan
Casual Dining

Vrindavan

Have You Had The Filter Coffee & Chilli Parotta At This Legendary Vegetarian Restaurant?
Mylapore
Fine Dining
Malgudi - The Savera
Fine Dining

Malgudi - The Savera

Craving Food From 5 South Indian States? You'll Love This Malgudi-Inspired Restaurant!
Mylapore
Cafes
Chai Kings
Cafes

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Chennai
Cafes
The Brew Room - The Savera Hotel
Cafes

The Brew Room - The Savera Hotel

For Hipster Coffee, A Whimsical Ambience And Brownies, This Place Is Fantastic
Mylapore
Cafes
Zuka
Cafes

Zuka

Choco Spoon Dipped In Hot Cocoa Or Trendy Rainbow Cake? This Café Is Your Ticket To Cheat Days
Mylapore
Cafes
Tovo
Cafes

Tovo

Tovo In Mylapore Lets You DIY Your Burger With Options For Stuffing, Topping & Spice Levels
Mylapore
Casual Dining
China Town
Casual Dining

China Town

No One Does Chinese Better Than This Eatery In Gopalapuram
Gopala Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
Mak N Bajji Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

Mak N Bajji Shop

Get Your 5 PM Snacking Sorted At This Eatery In Triplicane
Triplicane
Fine Dining
Sera - The Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Fine Dining

Sera - The Tapas Bar & Restaurant

One Plus One, Unlimited Food & More: Our Fave Chennai Bar When We're Broke
Gopala Puram
Casual Dining
Pedreno's
Casual Dining

Pedreno's

Grab Your Gang And Head To The Padrino In Mylapore To Try Their Monster 30 Inch Pizzas
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Va Pho - Asian Canteen
Casual Dining

Va Pho - Asian Canteen

This Spunky Asian Canteen In Gopalapuram Is All About Its OTT Decor And Authentic Food
Gopala Puram
Bakeries
Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Bakeries

Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries

Green Goblins And All-Day Brekkie, Go To This Quaint Cafe With Bae
Egmore
Casual Dining
Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls
Casual Dining

Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls

Golden Bliss To Falafel Mezze, These Buddha Bowls Are Yum, Healthy & Addictive!
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Aghraharam
Casual Dining

Aghraharam

A Spoon Of Ghee In Paruppu Podi & Gongura Rice From This Restaurant Will Melt Your Senses
Nungambakkam
Cafes
Cafe Xtasi
Cafes

Cafe Xtasi

YAAAS! Pondi's Favourite Cafe That Offers 2-Feet Pizzas Is Now In Chennai
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Anandam - Hotel Maris
Casual Dining

Anandam - Hotel Maris

Chennai Meals At The Iconic Maris Hotel's Vegetarian Restaurant Is Soul Food For INR 160
Teynampet
