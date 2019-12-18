Explore
Royapettah
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Royapettah
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Street Food
Fine Dining
Delivery Services
Food Courts
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Orange Wok
From Unique Interiors To Delish Pan Asian Food, This Place Cannot Be Missed At All!
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Royapettah
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ecstasy
Craving For Some Blueberry Cheesecake?
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Barcelos
The Portuguese Just Landed In Chennai At this Cafe!
Royapettah
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Royapettah
Cafes
Cafes
The Hindu Lounge
Browse News, Drink Coffee & Make Friends At This Lounge By The City's Oldest Newspaper
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
ID - Sathyam Cinema
Customise Your Dosas & More At This Popular South Indian Joint Now at Bessy!
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Winterfell
Chennai Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Game Of Thrones Themed Dessert Parlour Yet?
Royapettah
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Brownie Heaven
OMG! This Dessert Parlour In Royapettah Serves All Things Brownies Including 24 Types
Royapettah
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Kefi - Taj Club House
This Gorgeous Mediterranean Theme Spot Is Perfect For A Romantic Date With Bae
Royapettah
Cafes
Cafes
Wild Garden Cafe - Amethyst
From A Charming Café To A Swanky Boutique, Here's Why Amethyst Will Always Be A Favourite
Royapettah
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ponnusamy Hotel
Baahubali Thali: This 32-Inch Thali Meal Has 50+ Dishes And Can Feed 4 Adults!
Royapettah
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lassi Factory
Lassi, Juices & Snacks, Get High On Lassi Here
Alwarpet
Cafes
Cafes
Writer's Cafe
Work For As Long As You Want And Tuck Into Coffee-Flavoured French Toast At The Writer’s Cafe
Gopala Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
27 Culinary Street
Load Up On 60+ Dishes At This Funky Multi-Cuisine Buffet Joint In Mylapore Starting At INR 699!
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Vrindavan
Have You Had The Filter Coffee & Chilli Parotta At This Legendary Vegetarian Restaurant?
Mylapore
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Malgudi - The Savera
Craving Food From 5 South Indian States? You'll Love This Malgudi-Inspired Restaurant!
Mylapore
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Kings
Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Chennai
Cafes
Cafes
The Brew Room - The Savera Hotel
For Hipster Coffee, A Whimsical Ambience And Brownies, This Place Is Fantastic
Mylapore
Cafes
Cafes
Zuka
Choco Spoon Dipped In Hot Cocoa Or Trendy Rainbow Cake? This Café Is Your Ticket To Cheat Days
Mylapore
Cafes
Cafes
Tovo
Tovo In Mylapore Lets You DIY Your Burger With Options For Stuffing, Topping & Spice Levels
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
China Town
No One Does Chinese Better Than This Eatery In Gopalapuram
Gopala Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mak N Bajji Shop
Get Your 5 PM Snacking Sorted At This Eatery In Triplicane
Triplicane
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Sera - The Tapas Bar & Restaurant
One Plus One, Unlimited Food & More: Our Fave Chennai Bar When We're Broke
Gopala Puram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pedreno's
Grab Your Gang And Head To The Padrino In Mylapore To Try Their Monster 30 Inch Pizzas
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Va Pho - Asian Canteen
This Spunky Asian Canteen In Gopalapuram Is All About Its OTT Decor And Authentic Food
Gopala Puram
Bakeries
Bakeries
Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Green Goblins And All-Day Brekkie, Go To This Quaint Cafe With Bae
Egmore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls
Golden Bliss To Falafel Mezze, These Buddha Bowls Are Yum, Healthy & Addictive!
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aghraharam
A Spoon Of Ghee In Paruppu Podi & Gongura Rice From This Restaurant Will Melt Your Senses
Nungambakkam
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Xtasi
YAAAS! Pondi's Favourite Cafe That Offers 2-Feet Pizzas Is Now In Chennai
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Anandam - Hotel Maris
Chennai Meals At The Iconic Maris Hotel's Vegetarian Restaurant Is Soul Food For INR 160
Teynampet
