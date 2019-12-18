Explore
Santhome
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Santhome
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Boutiques
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Gaming Zone
Cake Affairs
Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
Rayar's Mess
Tuck Into A Full South Indian Breakfast For Less Than INR 100 At This Old Madras Gem
Mylapore
The Plantsman
Tribal Jungle Terrariums And Venus Flytraps, Get All This And More From The Plantsman
R A Puram
Rasika Ranjani Sabha
Check Into This Legendary 89-Year-Old Sabha This Margazhi
Mylapore
Tara's Jewellery
Turn On The Bling With This Jewellery Store In Mylapore
Mylapore
K Boutique
This Store Is A Hop Skip And Jump Away From Rising Your Level Of Style
Mylapore
Rasi Silks
Pure Linen Silk To Hand-Crafted Kanchivaram, Have You Shopped At This 110-Year-Old Sari Store?
Mylapore
Carnatic Musicals
Get Hand-Crafted Violins, Tamburas & String Instruments From This Store
Mylapore
Kalathi Rose Milk Shop
We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall
Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
Chennai Lighthouse
Here's Why The Lighthouse Continues To Be An Iconic Tourist Spot!
Mylapore
Family Tailors
This 70-Year-Old Tailor Shop On Kutchery Road Makes Perfect Blouses
Mylapore
Vergheson Bakery
Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
Giri Trading Agency Pvt. Ltd.
Missing Your Childhood Sweet Candies? This Place Has Them All, In New Flavours Too!
Mylapore
Mami Tiffin Stall
This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
Jannal Kadai
This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
Ravi Book House
Get Academic Books At Slashed Prices At This Iconic Bookstore
Mylapore
Senthil Softy Zone
Have You Hung Out At This Iconic Milkshake Place In Mylapore?
Mylapore
Royal Puttu Stall
Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
Ratna Cafe
A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
