Bakeries
Cake Affairs

Cake Affairs

Harry Potter Book Or Kanjeevaram Saree, Anyone? Check Out These Cool 3D Cakes
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
Rayar's Mess

Rayar's Mess

Tuck Into A Full South Indian Breakfast For Less Than INR 100 At This Old Madras Gem
Mylapore
Gardening Stores
The Plantsman

The Plantsman

Tribal Jungle Terrariums And Venus Flytraps, Get All This And More From The Plantsman
R A Puram
Event Venues
Event Venues

Rasika Ranjani Sabha

Check Into This Legendary 89-Year-Old Sabha This Margazhi
Mylapore
Jewellery Shops
Tara's Jewellery

Tara's Jewellery

Turn On The Bling With This Jewellery Store In Mylapore
Mylapore
Boutiques
K Boutique

K Boutique

This Store Is A Hop Skip And Jump Away From Rising Your Level Of Style
Mylapore
Clothing Stores
Rasi Silks

Rasi Silks

Pure Linen Silk To Hand-Crafted Kanchivaram, Have You Shopped At This 110-Year-Old Sari Store?
Mylapore
Musical Instrument Stores
Carnatic Musicals

Carnatic Musicals

Get Hand-Crafted Violins, Tamburas & String Instruments From This Store
Mylapore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Kalathi Rose Milk Shop

Kalathi Rose Milk Shop

We Tried The Legendary Rose Milk At This Shop In Mylapore & Here's Our Verdict
Mylapore
Street Food
Street Food

Sri Karpagambal Kabali Sweets Stall

Have You Eaten At Chennai’s Most Iconic Pakoda Shop Yet?
Mylapore
Tourist Attractions
Chennai Lighthouse

Chennai Lighthouse

Here's Why The Lighthouse Continues To Be An Iconic Tourist Spot!
Mylapore
Tailors
Tailors

Family Tailors

This 70-Year-Old Tailor Shop On Kutchery Road Makes Perfect Blouses
Mylapore
Bakeries
Bakeries

Vergheson Bakery

Do You Have Memories From This 60-Year-Old Bakery In Mandaveli?
Mylapore
Other
Other

Giri Trading Agency Pvt. Ltd.

Missing Your Childhood Sweet Candies? This Place Has Them All, In New Flavours Too!
Mylapore
Fast Food Restaurants
Mami Tiffin Stall

Mami Tiffin Stall

This 23-Year-Old "Tiffen" Stall In Mylapore Serves Yummy Kozhukattais & Rasam Sadham
Mylapore
Street Food
Jannal Kadai

Jannal Kadai

This Tiny Shop In Mylapore Serves Hot, Crunchy Bhajjis Literally Out Of A Window
Mylapore
Book Stores
Ravi Book House

Ravi Book House

Get Academic Books At Slashed Prices At This Iconic Bookstore
Mylapore
Dessert Parlours
Senthil Softy Zone

Senthil Softy Zone

Have You Hung Out At This Iconic Milkshake Place In Mylapore?
Mylapore
Street Food
Street Food

Royal Puttu Stall

Puttu For Our Ooru: Check Out This Tiny Puttu Stall The Next Time Your In Mylapore
Mylapore
Casual Dining
Ratna Cafe

Ratna Cafe

A Battle Of The Ages: Do You Prefer Podi Idlies At Murugan Idli Shop or Ratna Café?
Mylapore
