Delivery Services
Delivery Services

OCD - Oreo Compulsive Disorder

OMG! This Shenoy Nagar Bakery Takes Our Favourite Oreos And Does Chocolate Magic With Them
Shenoy Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Jojo's Char-Grill Restaurant

This Non-Veg Lovers Paradise Is Perfect For Some Good Fast Food On The Go
Aminjikarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kimberly House

This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Va Pho

Va Pho's Newest Address Serves Up Grilled Versions Of Your Fave Food
Aminjikarai
Cafes
Cafes

Antari

Love Buns, Hun? Bite Into The Warmest Mexican Coffee Buns At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Soul Garden Bistro

Chennaites, Have You Tried This Goth Burger Yet?
Kilpauk
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chettinese

OMG! Get Chicken Biryani, Chicken Lollipop & Goli Soda For Just INR 1 Here!
Choolaimedu
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chettinese

Got That Love For Combo? This Restaurant In Anna Nagar Is Winning The Combo Game With Its Indo-Chinese
Anna Nagar East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen

This Tibetan Joint In Choolaimedu is One Of Chennai's Best Kept Secrets For Its Killer Momos
Choolaimedu
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Anna Nagar East
Cafes
Cafes

The Hideout Bistro

Breakfast Sliders And Avocado Smash - Pig Out at This Hidden Bistro In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar East
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Shakos

No One Does Shakes & Waffles Better Than This Place In Annanagar
Anna Nagar East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Desi Klub

This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Juice Junction

OMG! This Shop In Kilpauk Makes Juices And Shakes With Tender Coconut Water And They Taste Heavenly!
Kilpauk
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

On The Moo

Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Rockstone - Icecream Factory

Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
Cafes
Cafes

Pantry D'or

Chetpet Peeps! This Popular Chennai Bakery & Café Is Opening Its Third Outlet In Your Hood!
Chetpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Kailash Parbat

Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Cafes
Cafes

Cereal Killer Bistro

This Cereal-Based Cafe Will Invoke More Than Just Nostalgia! Check It Out!
Anna Nagar East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

The Noodle Theory

D-I-Y Veggie Noodle Bowls & Chunky Brownies At This Wok Bar In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

M.A.D House

Treat Yourself To A Pleasantly Crazy Dining Experience At This Bungalow Restaurant In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
