Shenoy Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shenoy Nagar
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Street Food
Sweet Shops
OCD - Oreo Compulsive Disorder
OMG! This Shenoy Nagar Bakery Takes Our Favourite Oreos And Does Chocolate Magic With Them
Shenoy Nagar
Jojo's Char-Grill Restaurant
This Non-Veg Lovers Paradise Is Perfect For Some Good Fast Food On The Go
Aminjikarai
Kimberly House
This Gorgeous Bungalow Turned New Restaurant Comes With A Tamil European Menu
Aminjikarai
Va Pho
Va Pho's Newest Address Serves Up Grilled Versions Of Your Fave Food
Aminjikarai
Antari
Love Buns, Hun? Bite Into The Warmest Mexican Coffee Buns At This Cafe
Kilpauk
Soul Garden Bistro
Chennaites, Have You Tried This Goth Burger Yet?
Kilpauk
Chettinese
OMG! Get Chicken Biryani, Chicken Lollipop & Goli Soda For Just INR 1 Here!
Choolaimedu
Got That Love For Combo? This Restaurant In Anna Nagar Is Winning The Combo Game With Its Indo-Chinese
Anna Nagar East
Momo Sa-Khang By Kailash Kitchen
This Tibetan Joint In Choolaimedu is One Of Chennai's Best Kept Secrets For Its Killer Momos
Choolaimedu
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Anna Nagar East
The Hideout Bistro
Breakfast Sliders And Avocado Smash - Pig Out at This Hidden Bistro In Anna Nagar
Anna Nagar East
Shakos
No One Does Shakes & Waffles Better Than This Place In Annanagar
Anna Nagar East
Desi Klub
This Sinful Chocolate Thali At Chetpet Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True
Chetpet
Juice Junction
OMG! This Shop In Kilpauk Makes Juices And Shakes With Tender Coconut Water And They Taste Heavenly!
Kilpauk
On The Moo
Get 25 Types Of Milkshakes, Pancakes On Sticks & Coffee From On The Moo
Chetpet
Rockstone - Icecream Factory
Dig Into Candy Land Ice-Cream Cakes & Nutty Cookie Sandwiches At This Ice-Cream Paradise
Chetpet
Pantry D'or
Chetpet Peeps! This Popular Chennai Bakery & Café Is Opening Its Third Outlet In Your Hood!
Chetpet
Kailash Parbat
Top 5 Dishes You Must Try At Kailash Parbat
Chetpet
Cereal Killer Bistro
This Cereal-Based Cafe Will Invoke More Than Just Nostalgia! Check It Out!
Anna Nagar East
The Noodle Theory
D-I-Y Veggie Noodle Bowls & Chunky Brownies At This Wok Bar In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
M.A.D House
Treat Yourself To A Pleasantly Crazy Dining Experience At This Bungalow Restaurant In Kilpauk
Kilpauk
