Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Jus Pure
Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - The Black Pearl
The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
image - CK’s Cafe & Bakery
CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Madurai Mutton Curry
Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - Godka By Simran
Godka By Simran

#LBBChennai: Visit Godka By Simran On ECR Main Road For A Romantic Meal With Bae
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
image - New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess
New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tosai
Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
image - Paradise
Paradise

You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Cafes
image - Kipling Cafe
Kipling Cafe

#LBBChennai: Enjoy The Beautiful View While Munching On Some Chocolate Mud-Pie At This Panaiyur Rooftop Cafe
Panaiyur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mad Fries
Mad Fries

DIY, Cheesy Or Butter Chicken? Get Your Fries Starting At Just INR 49 At This Kiosk
Injambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Annachi Dosa Kadai
Annachi Dosa Kadai

Did You Know That You Can (Attempt To) Eat A Massive 8-Feet Dosa Right Here In The City?
Injambakkam
Casual Dining
image - Onesta
Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Naidu Military Hotel
Naidu Military Hotel

This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani
Thoraipakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Wok Box Co.
The Wok Box Co.

OMR Folks, This Takeaway Service Lets You Make Your Own Wok Boxes
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Robot
Robot

Back To The Future! Get Served By Robots At Restaurant In OMR
Semmencherry
Casual Dining
image - Mascarpone Cafe
Mascarpone Cafe

Relish Pink Pasta, Grilled Prawns, Pizza & More At This Restaurant
Uthandi
Delivery Services
image - Tiffin Room
Tiffin Room

Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Cafes
image - The Farm
The Farm

Play Farmer For A Day And Eat Pancakes At The Farm, Just A Quick Drive From Chennai
Semmencherry
Cafes
image - Hub At ECR
Hub At ECR

New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Casual Dining
image - The Cascade
The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
