Casual Dining
Kumbakkarai
Casual Dining

Kumbakkarai

Taste Authentic Tamilian Cuisine At This Traditional Restaurant In Kodambakkam
Nungambakkam
Bars
Hoppipola - The Spring Hotel
Bars

Hoppipola - The Spring Hotel

Drinks Starting At INR 99 & Free Cocktails: This Chennai Bar Is For The Broke But Fabulous
Nungambakkam
Community Groups
Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation
Community Groups

Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation

Become A Member For INR 200 & Watch World Cinema At This Foundation
T.Nagar
Clothing Stores
Soma Shop
Clothing Stores

Soma Shop

Get The Best Dresses & Apparel At This Iconic House Of Blockprints
Nungambakkam
Bars
Off The Record
Bars

Off The Record

From Starters To Cocktails, Get Everything Off The Record At This Resto Bar
Nungambakkam
Casual Dining
Madras Curry Cup
Casual Dining

Madras Curry Cup

Order Cups Of Healthy, Home-Style Chicken Coconut Curry & Vegetable Kurma Here
Nungambakkam
Yoga Studios
Diva Yoga Studio
Yoga Studios

Diva Yoga Studio

Get In Touch With Your Inner Diva At This One-Of-A-Kind-Yoga Studio In Nungambakkam
Nungambakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Pioneer Music Gym
Music & Dance Academies

Pioneer Music Gym

Work Out Your Vocal Chords And Have Fun At This Music Gym
Teynampet
Book Stores
The Book Store
Book Stores

The Book Store

Book Lovers, Pay Per Kilo & Buy The Best Books At This Bookshop
Nungambakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Mithai
Fast Food Restaurants

Shree Mithai

Serving Up Some Classic Indian Sweets And Savouries, This Shop In Chetpet Has Been There Since 1987!
Nungambakkam
Home Décor Stores
Fezmo Eazy Living
Home Décor Stores

Fezmo Eazy Living

This Brand Will Design Your Dream Room & Make Living Easy!
Nungambakkam
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Soapy Football Arena
Gaming Zone

Soapy Football Arena

Slip, Slide And Get A Kick Out Of Soap Football In Nungambakkam
Clothing Stores
The Bigdeal
Clothing Stores

The Bigdeal

From Indian Wear To Street Style, This Clothing Store In T-Nagar Is Simply Fab!
T.Nagar
Gyms
Veins Fitness Studio
Gyms

Veins Fitness Studio

Too Broke To Workout? This Gym In Nungambakkam Is Charging As Low As 9K
Nungambakkam
Clothing Stores
Mudraa Motifs
Clothing Stores

Mudraa Motifs

Butter Cotton Gowns To Chanderi Dresses, Buy Your Clothes At This Boutique
Nungambakkam
Gaming Zone
Arknemesis Gaming
Gaming Zone

Arknemesis Gaming

OMG! We've Got The Biggest Gaming Café Right Here In The Heart Of The City
Nungambakkam
Home Décor Stores
Classic Lights
Home Décor Stores

Classic Lights

This Light Store In Anna Salai Has The Dreamiest Chandeliers And Lights For Your Home
Teynampet
Casual Dining
Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi
Casual Dining

Dhaba Estd 1986 Delhi

7 Kinds Of Lassi & Tandoori Momos: Look Up This Quirky, Desi Restaurant's Menu
Nungambakkam
Shoe Stores
Swans Ind
Shoe Stores

Swans Ind

Ladies, Shop For Shoes & Bags At This Hidden Store In Ispahani Centre
Nungambakkam
