Siruseri

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Siruseri

Bath & Body Stores
image - Krya
Krya

Krya

From Detergents To Body Care, This Chennai-Based Brand Is All Things Natural And Vegan
Siruseri
Accessories
image - Stylo The Bag Mall
Accessories

Stylo The Bag Mall

Hoard Up On Bags & Stationery At This Wallet-Friendly Store
Navallur
Stationery Stores
image - Smily Kiddos
Smily Kiddos

Smily Kiddos

From Quirky Slap Bands To Glitzy Backpacks, This Kids Store Is Lit Af!
Egattur
Accessories
image - Femiga
Femiga

Femiga

Studded Shoes To Cutesy Backpacks, This Accessories Store in #FashionGoals!
Egattur
Casual Dining
image - 27 Culinary Street
27 Culinary Street

27 Culinary Street

Make Your Buffet Time Funky And Quirky At The 27 Culinary Street In OMR
Egattur
Toy Stores
image - Build A Bear
Build A Bear

Build A Bear

Bring Out The Creativity And The Kid In You, As You Style Your Own Teddy Bear At This Store!
Egattur
Electronics
image - Remax
Remax

Remax

Get Your Gadget Game Strong At This Exciting Store For Great Prices
Egattur
Home Décor Stores
image - M Store
M Store

M Store

Find Home Decor To Office Supplies And More At Budget Prices In This OMR Store
Egattur
Stationery Stores
image - Day To Day
Day To Day

Day To Day

We Found This One Stop Shop For All Your Office And Stationary Needs At OMR
Egattur
Gift Shops
image - Tresor
Tresor

Tresor

We Found A Gifting Kiosk In Marina Mall, And Here’s Why You Must Check It Out!
Egattur
Clothing Stores
image - Mas & Sam
Mas & Sam

Mas & Sam

Make A Statement With Bags & Shoes From This Leather Label
Egattur
Cosmetics Stores
image - NewU
NewU

NewU

Exotic To Tried & Tested Indian Brands, This Beauty Store In OMR Has Them All!
Egattur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Egattur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Frozen Bottle
Frozen Bottle

Frozen Bottle

This Milkshake Place Is All Set To Bring You To The Yard With Their Outlets Around Town
Cafes
image - What The Fork
Cafes

What The Fork

OMG! You Can Now Get A Churro Ice Cream Sandwich At This OMR Food Street Eatery
Navallur
Street Food
image - OMR Food Street
OMR Food Street

OMR Food Street

Tuck Into Fire Paan, Mee Goreng & Kunafa At This Crazy Food Street In OMR
Navallur
Other
image - Ottiambakkam
Other

Ottiambakkam

Kayak, Swim & Make Merry At This Hidden Quarry
Clothing Stores
image - Princess Store
Princess Store

Princess Store

Ladies, Get Your Fill Of Hot Stuff From This Lingerie Store In Navalur
Navallur
Bakeries
image - Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries
Bakeries

Nicky's Cafe & Fine Pastries

Strawberry Tart, Anyone? Head To Nicky's Cafe For This Delicacy & More
Egattur
Dessert Parlours
image - Tempteys
Tempteys

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Navallur
Casual Dining
image - Coal Barbecues
Coal Barbecues

Coal Barbecues

Never Miss Out An Opportunity To Visit This Amazing Barbeque Place In Navalur
Navallur
