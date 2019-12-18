Sri Iyappa Nagar

Boutiques
Boutiques

Aarunya

Ladies! Get Your Wardrobe On Point With Outfits From This Designer Label
Virugambakkam
Food Stores
Food Stores

Little Bee

Oils, Spices And Honey - This Store In Saligramam Sells All Things Organic
Sports Venues
Sports Venues

ZeeZoo

Midnight Soap Football Or Turf Footie? This Entertainment Lounge In Koyambedu Offers Both
Koyambedu
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops

Ramya Sadasivam

Want To Know The Right Way To Sway The Brush? Take Painting Classes From This Artist
Virugambakkam
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops

Customise Jewellery

Dazzle Literally At Every Occasion With Blingy Baubles And Gems From This Store
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Craftsvilla

O.M.G. Ladies! This Store Has All Things Ethnic And We’re Loving It!
Anna Nagar West
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone

Adventure VR Sports

Fish Pedicure At INR 150, Car Race At INR 200, We Bet You Will Leave This Store With A Smile!
Anna Nagar West
Cafes
Cafes

The Brew Room

Sip On Awesome Coffee At The Brew Room’s Newest Outlet In VR Mall !
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

One Friday

This Kids Outfit Store Will Make Your Little One Look Like A Superstar!
Anna Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Track Point

Psst, Buy Sportswear At Pocket-Friendly Prices Here
Virugambakkam
Automobile Services
Automobile Services

The Bling Detailing Studio

Riders Assemble! This Store In Valasaravakkam Will Bling Up Your Ride
Valasaravakkam
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

GondGet

Love Embossed Crystals And Glasses? Then This Gift Store Is For You
Arumbakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Ethnicity

Fashion Faux? With This Ethnic Label, You Would Never Have To Worry About That!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Rareism

Ladies, Check Out This Chic Womenswear Label The Next Time You're In VR Mall
Anna Nagar West
Department Stores
Department Stores

Latt Liv

Scandinavian-Minimalism? You'll Learn And Fall In Love With It At This Lifestyle Store in VR Mall
Anna Nagar West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Tacos And Burritos - Here's Why Taco Bell Remains Our Favourite For Mexican Food
Anna Nagar West
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores

Colorbar

Polished Nails Or Smokey Eyes: Look Great With Makeup Products From This Brand In Chennai!
Anna Nagar West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

D:FY

Break The Rules And Make A Statement With This Sports Brand In Chennai
Anna Nagar West
Book Stores
Book Stores

Om Book Store

Find Your Favourite Titles From This Book Store Located In Two Of The Busiest Malls Of Chennai!
Anna Nagar West
Malls
Malls

VR Mall

10-Screen PVR, Taco Bell And Chennai's Biggest Apple Store: There's A Massive New Mall In Town
Anna Nagar West
