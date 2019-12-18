Teynampet

Bakeries
image - Nouvelle
Bakeries

Nouvelle

Get The Taste Of A French Patisserie In Chennai With These Two Bakers!
Teynampet
Casual Dining
image - Hokkaido
Casual Dining

Hokkaido

From Unagi To Sushi, This Japanese Restaurant Is Namma Chennai’s Best-Kept Secret
Teynampet
Casual Dining
image - Bharat Bistro
Casual Dining

Bharat Bistro

From Tamil Nadu To Bengal: This Restaurant Has Specials From Different States!
Teynampet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kebabology
Fast Food Restaurants

Kebabology

Gorge On Shawarma, Kebab & More At Kebabology In Teynampet
Teynampet
Fine Dining
image - Up North - The Raintree
Fine Dining

Up North - The Raintree

Asli Punjabi Khaana At This Romantic Rooftop Restaurant On Mount Road
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Gastronomer By Double Roti
Cafes

Gastronomer By Double Roti

Make The Most of The Rains With 8 Kinds Of Fries And 5 Types Of Maggi At This Eatery
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Cafe De Paris
Cafes

Cafe De Paris

Take Bae To This Pretty Glass House Restaurant For The Perfect Date Night
Teynampet
Delivery Services
image - Bisous Gourmet
Delivery Services

Bisous Gourmet

OMG! This Baker Makes 11 Kinds Of Brownies Including Old Monk-Infused Ones For Just INR 100
Teynampet
Fine Dining
image - Spice Haat - Hyatt Regency
Fine Dining

Spice Haat - Hyatt Regency

The Continental & American Buffet At Spice Haat In Teynampet Is To Die For
Teynampet
Cafes
image - Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory
Cafes

Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory

Experiment With "That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake" & More At Chennai's Fave Choco-Lab
Teynampet
Casual Dining
image - Anandam - Hotel Maris
Casual Dining

Anandam - Hotel Maris

Chennai Meals At The Iconic Maris Hotel's Vegetarian Restaurant Is Soul Food For INR 160
Teynampet
Cafes
image - The Bark
Cafes

The Bark

Burgers And Backyards: Have You Been To This Dreamy, Pet-Friendly Eatery In Alwarpet?
Alwarpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Smoothie Bar
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Smoothie Bar

Ditch The Pub & Hangout At This Smoothie Bar In Alwarpet
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
image - Desi Di - Indian Restaurant
Casual Dining

Desi Di - Indian Restaurant

Desi Di Has Opened In Namma Chennai To Give Us A Taste Of North Indian Chaska
Alwarpet
Fine Dining
image - Stix - Hyatt Regency
Fine Dining

Stix - Hyatt Regency

This Popular Chinese Restaurant Has Launched A New Menu, And We Can’t Get Enough Of It!
Casual Dining
image - Ente Keralam
Casual Dining

Ente Keralam

Can't Keep Calm With Authentic Feast Of Kerala At This Popular Joint
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - Amelie's
Cafes

Amelie's

Flammkuchen Or Fresh Raspberry Ice Cream? Enjoy The Perfect Date Night At This Pinteresty Restaurant
Alwarpet
Bakeries
image - Cafe CakeBee
Bakeries

Cafe CakeBee

Spot A Celeb While You Relish Continental Food At This Cozy Cafe
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - The English Tearoom
Cafes

The English Tearoom

Enid Blyton Book Vibes & Afternoon Cream Tea: We Heart This Cosy Alwarpet Cafe
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
image - Winter Palace
Casual Dining

Winter Palace

Chennai's Only Russian Restaurant Serves Everything From Red Caviar Blinis To Proper Vodka
Alwarpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - BFF Chennai
Cafes

BFF Chennai

Take Your BFF To This New Restaurant With Mouth-Watering Food & Rad Decor!
Alwarpet
Dessert Parlours
image - Oh So Stoned
Dessert Parlours

Oh So Stoned

Have You Tried The Bubble Waffles & Ice-Cream Tacos At This Dessert Parlour On TTK Road?
Alwarpet
Cafes
image - The Summer House Eatery
Cafes

The Summer House Eatery

Book With Bae Now: This Gorgeous Restaurant In Alwarpet Looks Straight Out Of Pinterest
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gangotree
Fast Food Restaurants

Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Gopala Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - KVR Navayuga
Fast Food Restaurants

KVR Navayuga

The Food At This New Andhra Restaurant Will Leave You With Watery Eyes!
Alwarpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Out Of The Bottle
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Out Of The Bottle

Go Nuts About Milkshakes, Thickshakes & Juice Starting INR 20 At This New Eatery
Gopala Puram
Cafes
image - Rice & Curry
Cafes

Rice & Curry

Get Lunch At This New Budget-Friendly Restaurant On TTK Road For Just INR 59
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Roll Baby Roll
Fast Food Restaurants

Roll Baby Roll

Get Rollin' With Dilli Istyle & Butter Chicken Kathi Rolls At This Takeaway Joint
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
image - Tamu Tamu
Casual Dining

Tamu Tamu

Get Awesome Mediterranean Food At This Eatery On Cathedral Road
Gopala Puram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Cafe Clock
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Cafe Clock

Trap Your Hunger At This Eatery Opposite Stella Maris College!
Gopala Puram
