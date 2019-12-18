Explore
Teynampet
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Teynampet
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Street Food
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Delivery Services
Bakeries
Bakeries
Nouvelle
Get The Taste Of A French Patisserie In Chennai With These Two Bakers!
Teynampet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hokkaido
From Unagi To Sushi, This Japanese Restaurant Is Namma Chennai’s Best-Kept Secret
Teynampet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bharat Bistro
From Tamil Nadu To Bengal: This Restaurant Has Specials From Different States!
Teynampet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kebabology
Gorge On Shawarma, Kebab & More At Kebabology In Teynampet
Teynampet
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Up North - The Raintree
Asli Punjabi Khaana At This Romantic Rooftop Restaurant On Mount Road
Teynampet
Cafes
Cafes
Gastronomer By Double Roti
Make The Most of The Rains With 8 Kinds Of Fries And 5 Types Of Maggi At This Eatery
Teynampet
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe De Paris
Take Bae To This Pretty Glass House Restaurant For The Perfect Date Night
Teynampet
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Bisous Gourmet
OMG! This Baker Makes 11 Kinds Of Brownies Including Old Monk-Infused Ones For Just INR 100
Teynampet
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Spice Haat - Hyatt Regency
The Continental & American Buffet At Spice Haat In Teynampet Is To Die For
Teynampet
Cafes
Cafes
Sandy's Chocolate Laboratory
Experiment With "That Really Tiny Chocolate Cake" & More At Chennai's Fave Choco-Lab
Teynampet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Anandam - Hotel Maris
Chennai Meals At The Iconic Maris Hotel's Vegetarian Restaurant Is Soul Food For INR 160
Teynampet
Cafes
Cafes
The Bark
Burgers And Backyards: Have You Been To This Dreamy, Pet-Friendly Eatery In Alwarpet?
Alwarpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Smoothie Bar
Ditch The Pub & Hangout At This Smoothie Bar In Alwarpet
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Desi Di - Indian Restaurant
Desi Di Has Opened In Namma Chennai To Give Us A Taste Of North Indian Chaska
Alwarpet
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Stix - Hyatt Regency
This Popular Chinese Restaurant Has Launched A New Menu, And We Can’t Get Enough Of It!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ente Keralam
Can't Keep Calm With Authentic Feast Of Kerala At This Popular Joint
Alwarpet
Cafes
Cafes
Amelie's
Flammkuchen Or Fresh Raspberry Ice Cream? Enjoy The Perfect Date Night At This Pinteresty Restaurant
Alwarpet
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cafe CakeBee
Spot A Celeb While You Relish Continental Food At This Cozy Cafe
Alwarpet
Cafes
Cafes
The English Tearoom
Enid Blyton Book Vibes & Afternoon Cream Tea: We Heart This Cosy Alwarpet Cafe
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Winter Palace
Chennai's Only Russian Restaurant Serves Everything From Red Caviar Blinis To Proper Vodka
Alwarpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Alwarpet
Cafes
Cafes
BFF Chennai
Take Your BFF To This New Restaurant With Mouth-Watering Food & Rad Decor!
Alwarpet
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Oh So Stoned
Have You Tried The Bubble Waffles & Ice-Cream Tacos At This Dessert Parlour On TTK Road?
Alwarpet
Cafes
Cafes
The Summer House Eatery
Book With Bae Now: This Gorgeous Restaurant In Alwarpet Looks Straight Out Of Pinterest
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gangotree
From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Gopala Puram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KVR Navayuga
The Food At This New Andhra Restaurant Will Leave You With Watery Eyes!
Alwarpet
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Out Of The Bottle
Go Nuts About Milkshakes, Thickshakes & Juice Starting INR 20 At This New Eatery
Gopala Puram
Cafes
Cafes
Rice & Curry
Get Lunch At This New Budget-Friendly Restaurant On TTK Road For Just INR 59
Alwarpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Roll Baby Roll
Get Rollin' With Dilli Istyle & Butter Chicken Kathi Rolls At This Takeaway Joint
Alwarpet
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tamu Tamu
Get Awesome Mediterranean Food At This Eatery On Cathedral Road
Gopala Puram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cafe Clock
Trap Your Hunger At This Eatery Opposite Stella Maris College!
Gopala Puram
