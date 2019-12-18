Tharamani

Cafes
image - Writer's Cafe
Cafes

Writer's Cafe

We Love This Quaint Cafe So Much That There Is Even An Outlet In Taramani
Tharamani
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gangotree
Fast Food Restaurants

Gangotree

From Raj Kachori To Bhel Puri, This Popular Chain Is Bae For All Kind Of Chaat Cravings
Tharamani
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai
Fast Food Restaurants

Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai

87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mrs. Ramen
Fast Food Restaurants

Mrs. Ramen

Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Paradise
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Paradise

Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Andhra Annam
Fast Food Restaurants

Andhra Annam

Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
image - Tempteys
Dessert Parlours

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dhonnai Biryani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Dhonnai Biryani House

YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bullet No 79
Fast Food Restaurants

Bullet No 79

Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Delivery Services
image - Chai Kings
Delivery Services

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tosai
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
Sweet Shops
image - Fluffy Tubs
Sweet Shops

Fluffy Tubs

Bubblegum Or Blueberry: Fluffy Tubs Is In The Business of Supplying Gourmet Cotton Candy
Adyar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Grand Sweets & Snacks
Fast Food Restaurants

The Grand Sweets & Snacks

Melt-In-Mouth Mysore Paku & Adais: Here's Our Top 5 Picks At Chennai’s Iconic Snack Shop
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - New Andhra Meals Hotel
Casual Dining

New Andhra Meals Hotel

Turn Up The Heat With Late Night Spicy Andhra Food At This Hotel
Velachery
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Drunken Monkey
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Velachery
Food Trucks
image - Chaska Food Truck
Food Trucks

Chaska Food Truck

Yum! This Food Truck Serves Momos & More By The Beach Starting At Just INR 60
Thiruvalluvar Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Sunset Grill - The Westin
Fine Dining

Sunset Grill - The Westin

Scrumptious Meal, A Sunset, A Pool, and Some Barbeque, This Rooftop Restaurant Is Goa In Chennai!
Velachery
Dessert Parlours
image - Bronies
Dessert Parlours

Bronies

Nutella Logs, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Terrain - This Place Has Some Seriously Decadent Desserts!
Adyar
Street Food
image - Moru Thatha
Street Food

Moru Thatha

Mor Thatha In Thiruvanmiyur Has Still Got It! Here's All That You Need To Know
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Fruit Shop On Greams Road

We'll Tell You Why Every Chennaite Loves The Iconic Fruit Shop On Greams Road
Velachery
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Velachery
img-app-empty
