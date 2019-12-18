Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Thirumudivakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Thirumudivakkam
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Classes & Workshops
Gaming Zone
Jewellery Shops
Book Stores
Book Stores
Tara Books
This Charming Bookstore In Thiruvanmiyur Is A Hidden Gem You Have To Check Out
Thiruvanmiyur
Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres
Kalakshetra Foundation
Take A Stroll Or Join A Dance Course At This Arts Foundation In Thiruvanmiyur
Thiruvanmiyur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Naturally Auroville
French Vanilla Candles To Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, This Store Specialises In All Things Auroville
Besant Nagar
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Chaska Food Truck
Yum! This Food Truck Serves Momos & More By The Beach Starting At Just INR 60
Thiruvalluvar Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Love At First Bite
Eat Healthy Food Or Customise Your Meal With The Former Mr India
Besant Nagar
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Gifts N Gifts
Doraemon With Heart Eyes, Adorable Pencils & Teensy Tapes, Stationery Is Sorted Here
Thiruvanmiyur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fabindia
Sign Up For A Woodcut Coaster Making Workshop
Besant Nagar
Laundry Services
Laundry Services
Laundroroom
Do Your Own Laundry At Chennai's First Self Service Laundromat In OMR
Thiruvanmiyur
Accessories
Accessories
Dora Bag Mall
Hand-Crafted Shell Wallets To Ethnic Jhola: Bag 'Em All At This Store
Besant Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
The Jamming Bistro
Besant Nagar Has A New Cafe And We Are Super Excited!
Besant Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Madrasian
Bessy Gets A Taste Of Asian Cuisine Courtesy This Eatery
Besant Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Bouncy House
From Rock-Climbing To Thematic Play Zones, This Play Center Defines Ultimate Fun For Kids!
Besant Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Valentina By Adrika
From Bridal Blouses To Padded Tops For Breast Cancer Survivors, This Designer Is Winning Our Hearts At Different Levels!
Besant Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Patina
Jhalmuri, Okra Fries & Parle G Cheesecake With Kheer: Have You Been To This New Indian Diner?
Besant Nagar
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Thiruvanmiyur Beach
Kottivakkam's Thiruvanmiyur Beach Is The Perfect Place For A Morning Run
Kottivakkam
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Freeing India
Dare To Try This Samurai-Fighting, Poseidon-Chasing Escape Room In Besant Nagar!
Besant Nagar
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Essential Traditions By Kayal
This Cookware Store Will Make You Touch Base With Your Roots And Switch To Sustainable Living!
Besant Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Pando's
Dig Into A Whopping 160 Dosa Varieties At This New Joint In Bessy
Besant Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Cascade
For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Besant Nagar
Have a great recommendation for
Thirumudivakkam?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE