Tara Books

This Charming Bookstore In Thiruvanmiyur Is A Hidden Gem You Have To Check Out
Thiruvanmiyur
Kalakshetra Foundation

Take A Stroll Or Join A Dance Course At This Arts Foundation In Thiruvanmiyur
Thiruvanmiyur
Naturally Auroville

French Vanilla Candles To Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, This Store Specialises In All Things Auroville
Besant Nagar
Chaska Food Truck

Yum! This Food Truck Serves Momos & More By The Beach Starting At Just INR 60
Thiruvalluvar Nagar
Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
Love At First Bite

Eat Healthy Food Or Customise Your Meal With The Former Mr India
Besant Nagar
Gifts N Gifts

Doraemon With Heart Eyes, Adorable Pencils & Teensy Tapes, Stationery Is Sorted Here
Thiruvanmiyur
Fabindia

Sign Up For A Woodcut Coaster Making Workshop
Besant Nagar
Laundroroom

Do Your Own Laundry At Chennai's First Self Service Laundromat In OMR
Thiruvanmiyur
Dora Bag Mall

Hand-Crafted Shell Wallets To Ethnic Jhola: Bag 'Em All At This Store
Besant Nagar
The Jamming Bistro

Besant Nagar Has A New Cafe And We Are Super Excited!
Besant Nagar
Madrasian

Bessy Gets A Taste Of Asian Cuisine Courtesy This Eatery
Besant Nagar
Bouncy House

From Rock-Climbing To Thematic Play Zones, This Play Center Defines Ultimate Fun For Kids!
Besant Nagar
Valentina By Adrika

From Bridal Blouses To Padded Tops For Breast Cancer Survivors, This Designer Is Winning Our Hearts At Different Levels!
Besant Nagar
Patina

Jhalmuri, Okra Fries & Parle G Cheesecake With Kheer: Have You Been To This New Indian Diner?
Besant Nagar
Thiruvanmiyur Beach

Kottivakkam's Thiruvanmiyur Beach Is The Perfect Place For A Morning Run
Kottivakkam
Freeing India

Dare To Try This Samurai-Fighting, Poseidon-Chasing Escape Room In Besant Nagar!
Besant Nagar
Essential Traditions By Kayal

This Cookware Store Will Make You Touch Base With Your Roots And Switch To Sustainable Living!
Besant Nagar
Mr. Pando's

Dig Into A Whopping 160 Dosa Varieties At This New Joint In Bessy
Besant Nagar
The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Besant Nagar
