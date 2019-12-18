Thiruvanmiyur

Cultural Centres

Kalakshetra Foundation

Take A Stroll Or Join A Dance Course At This Arts Foundation In Thiruvanmiyur
Thiruvanmiyur
Auditoriums

Erisha Auditorium

This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Libraries

The Ilovereadin Library

Online + IRL Library: Get Books Delivered To Your Doorstep With No Due Dates
Adyar
Libraries

Reader's Cove Library

Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton And JK Rowling - This Library In Perungudi Is A Place For Your Child To Read, Grow And Imagine.
Perungudi
Art Galleries

Sunny Sistems- The Art Gallery

We Found Over A Decade Old Art Gallery In Adyar, And Here's Why You Must Go!
Adyar
Libraries

The Anna Centenary Library

Bookmark This: Read Books For Free At This Eight-Floored Library In Kotturpuram
Kotturpuram
Cultural Centres

Wandering Artist

Right-Brainers, You're Going To Love This Cultural Hub For Artists In RA Puram
R A Puram
