Thoraipakkam
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Thoraipakkam
Bottle Bees
The Music, Cocktails, And Food Will Sting You (In A Nice Way) At This Newly Opened Bar!
Thoraipakkam
Grasshopper
ECR Folks, You Have A Cool Pub In Your Hood With Bug Themed Whacky Cocktails
Palavakkam
Pause Bar & Kitchen
Pause The Weekday Blues At This Retro Pop Bar And Kitchen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Monk's Plate
Get Trippy With The Monks, Food, And Alcohol At This Place!
Injambakkam
